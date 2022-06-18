The Athens County Board of Commissioners received information about several upcoming construction projects in the county during Tuesday’s meeting.
Madelyn Brewer and Melissa Zollar with Buckeye Hills Regional Council talked with the board about Appalachian Regional Commission funding for construction projects.
About 84 projects in the region applied for funding. Of those, 12 are within Athens County. They have requested a total of about $8.8 million in funding.
Those projects include $1 million for the Athens County 911 Dispatch and EMA Building. Sunday Creek Valley Water District is seeking $250,000 for Ohio Route 550 waterline improvement project.
Amesville is seeking $2.42 million for water distribution system improvements.
Chauncey is seeking $1.5 million for sewer system replacement and $145,000 for the Plum Street Water Expansion project.
The City of Nelsonville is requesting $500,000 for Canal Street and Burr Oak Boulevard resurfacing, $250,000 for accessibility and mobility corridor and $1 million for water system improvements.
Albany is seeking $1 million for Carpenter Road Sewer Extension.
Federal Valley Resource Center, in Stewart, is seeking $633,040 for roof replacement and $140,640 for a community kitchen in the center.
Several other projects help Athens and neighboring counties.
Buckeye Hills Regional Council uses a criteria to rate each project, Zollar said. After they are ranked, those receiving the higher scores will be awarded funding.
In other matters, the commissioners, along with Hocking-Athens-Perry County Community Action, held public hearings about the Community Development Block Grant and Community Housing Impact and Preservation programs.
Greg Crippen, who helps administer the CHIP program for HAPCAP, noted that the deadline for applications is June 22.
The program has $25 million available statewide for low-to moderate-income people for either large rehabilitation projects or small home repairs for owner-occupied and rental dwellings. HAPCAP will administer the program, which if approved, will award $1.05 million to Athens County, the City of Athens and Nelsonville. Athens County will get $400,000 to use throughout the county, including villages. Athens will get $350,000. Nelsonville will get $300,000.
The Commissioners approved a resolution that gave permission to HAPCAP to submit the CHIP application on behalf of the county and the cities of Athens and Nelsonville.
Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. June 21 at board chambers, Athens County Courthouse Annex, second floor.
