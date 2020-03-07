The Athens Conservancy is once more seeking to add to its protected lands with a parcel abutting its Morris Preserve.
The Conservancy, a non-profit land trust organization, has hundreds of acres in Athens County. The Conservancy has worked to create several preserves in the Athens area, utilizing grant funding and negotiations with land owners to create areas such as the Bluebell Preserve, Baker Preserve, Blair Preserve, Poston Preserve and others.
The Morris Preserve was acquired in December 2017, and is about 87 acres located in Carthage Township. Part of the purchase was funded by a Clean Ohio Fund Green Space Conservation grant, with support from the Athens County Commissioners.
Brian Blair, a representative of the Clean Ohio Project and the Athens Conservancy, spoke to the commissioners on Friday, March 6, to seek support on the purchase of additional property for the Morris Preserve. The preserve is located on Henderson Road, and an additional Henderson Road property is up for sale.
Martin Hershberger owns the property, according to Blair, and is in favor of the sale. The area of land has no utilities and is “pretty steep,” Blair said, so adding it to the conservancy would not be inhibiting anyone in the area.
Blair noted that the Carthage Township Trustees passed a resolution of support for the addition, and that after contacting the landowners surrounding the Hershberger property, he has unanimous support. Blair said the added land will allow for additional habitats in the Morris Preserve, including an amphibian habitat and open clearings.
He also noted there is not a lot of public land in Carthage Township, and this could be an asset to the community.
All the commissioners voted in support of the action, but Commissioner Charlie Adkins noted he is only voting for it because the trustees, a local entity, had already given it support. He said the greater Carthage area should have also been contacted, as a sale of the property to the Conservancy would take the property off tax rolls.
The land is open to the public only with prior approval, and can be used for deer hunting, collecting, scavenging and more. Those interested can contact the Conservancy at info@athensconservancy.org, or by contacting the lead hunters associated with each preserve, listed online at athensconservancy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.