Ongoing discussions about upgrades to the Courthouse Annex resulted in finalized plans for upgrades at Tuesday morning’s meeting.
The Athens County Board of Elections space on the first floor of 15 S. Court St. will receive minimal changes to come in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which dictates the building standards of public offices.
Several county-level agencies have been making some adjustments to their spaces, including the Board of Elections and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. The BOE made a bid to use the former Atco building on Campbell Street to house the county office, but that changed after the Sheriff’s Office became involved. Nothing has been voted upon to finalize.
As it stands, the commissioners would like the Sheriff’s office and the 911 Center to move into the Campbell Street building following upgrades to the structure, which would allow the Board of Elections will stay at it’s current uptown location. The unused space uptown has been discussed by the commissioners for other uses, but no set plans have been approved, as no set plans for moving the Sheriff’s office have been voted upon.
Earlier this year, the basement of the Courthouse annex was reconfigured to store the election board’s voting equipment. The voting equipment was required to stay in the Board’s office, but storage within the same building was deemed acceptable as well. This may not be a permanent home, however, as space in the current Sheriff’s Office building will become open following the office’s move to Campbell Street.
If all goes according to plan, there will be only minor changes to the election board’s office in the Courthouse Annex. One of the window counters will be lowered to ease access for folks in wheelchairs or similar mobility constraints, and a water fountain will also be lowered slightly to account for the regulations.
Commissioner Lenny Eliason noted that there is still some funds leftover from a grant that helped fund security upgrades at the elections board, and those monies may be used to pay for a $5,000 security shutter for the window counter.
“Even if we move the Board of Elections, we need to make these changes to make the building ADA accessible,” Eliason said.
Re-designation of the main entrance for the Courthouse Annex was also discussed, as ADA code requires the main entrance be accessible for low-mobility individuals, and currently the main entrance opens on a set of stairs. The new main entrance would be from the “back” of the building by the off-street parking lot enclosed between the county-owned buildings.
For the commissioners, the upgrades are now a matter of timing with other projects. The matter ended with a general consensus to move forward with the improvements, but no official vote was held.
The costs for the upgrades has yet to be announced, as some of the work will be contracted and some will be done by the county’s workers.
The commissioners also briefly entered executive session to discuss building upgrades for the Sheriff’s Office, but no action was taken.
