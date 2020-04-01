In just a few short weeks, the economic and social climate of the world has changed, and with it, the timeline of the oft-discussed Baileys Trail System.
The Trail System, when completed, will be 88 miles of mountain bike trails with various levels of difficulty, creating a destination for mountain bikers and event planners. If successful, proponents claim, there could be nearly 200,000 visitors to Athens County because of the trail in the course of a single year. However, that’s still far off as only about 14 miles of trail have been completed.
However, funding for completion of the construction is struggling to be met.
Commissioners Charlie Adkins and Chris Chmiel voted approval of earmarking $90,000 to go to the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia during a commissioner meeting in late February.Commissioner Lenny Eliason is a member of ORCA, and because of this position, Eliason has removed himself from all commissioner discussions about the Baileys.
The $90,000 would only go to ORCA once an agreement with the Wayne National Forest is reached on management of funding, trail construction and planning. The city of Athens has already promised $90,000 annually for the next 20 years to fund the Baileys Trail Project’s construction.
Because of this stipulation, the money has not yet moved from the county’s control, and Adkins asked during the Tuesday morning meeting if it would be prudent to not spend $90,000 on the trail system in light of the ongoing pandemic.
The city entered into the agreement with ORCA last year, of which Athens Mayor Steve Patterson is a member, to provide a total of $1.8 million — to be paid out in $90,000 annual increments over the next 20 years. There is also an option for ORCA to come back after five years and request additional funding from the city, or for the city to withdraw from the agreement within that five-year time period.
The County was asked to provide the same kind of funding, however, Adkins and Chmiel were unwilling to vote in favor of a contract without a withdrawal clause. The Port Authority, which issues bonds, said it would not approve the bonds if the County and City both had withdrawal clauses.
Eliason told Adkins there is no rush on canceling the funding, as ORCA has several more organizational steps before its members can discuss accepting funding.
“I just don’t want it to happen unless there’s more discussion,” Adkins cautioned.
A volunteer work day for the trail system was canceled due to COVID-19 and the state of Ohio’s stay at home order.
The following Baileys Trail Work Day has been canceled due to the State of Ohio Coronavirus stay at home order.
At this point, the seasonal opening of trails in the Wayne National Forest is in question, but not officially canceled yet, so there is no set date for a Baileys Trail opening.
The first official Baileys Trail Work Day was scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The plan was for volunteers to come out and help prepare the trails for the trail system opening later in April.
