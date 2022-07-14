The Athens County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution that would help build a medical center in Athens during their meeting Tuesday in the county courthouse annex.
The resolution allows the Washington County Board of Commissioners to issue bonds on behalf of Memorial Health System, a nonprofit that operates Marietta Memorial Hospital.
The system plans to use the funds for several projects, including the construction of a new medical office building on Columbus Road in Athens, said Michael Mellier, with Ice Miller LLP. The Columbus-based law firm is serving as bond counsel.
Memorial Health System purchased 26 acres near the Hugh White Honda dealership for the construction of a four-story medical office building with adjacent parking garage, Mellier said.
The system already has a building, Marietta Memorial Hospital Athens Department of Primary Care, at 26 E. Park Drive.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to approve its resolution on issuing the bonds during today’s meeting, which is set for 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room, 223 Putnam St., Marietta.
In other matters, Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson came before the board to ask for $1,120 from the general fund to pay to the state Department of Agriculture.
The state agency has started to charge counties to have their instruments used to test weights and measures calibrated.
The tests are done on devices ranging from gas pumps at gas stations to retail store scanners to vehicle and livestock scales for consistent measuring standards, according to the Ohio Division of Weights and Measures.
Tool calibration is done every three years, Thompson said. The state has never charged counties before.
“We have fought them, and I’ve put off coming because I thought that maybe the association would make some headway and not having locals pay these fees,” Thompson said. “I think it’s very frustrating, because we do the weights and measures work on behalf of the Department of Agriculture and the county.
“So it’s all now a local expense. But we do it for consumer protection, so we don’t want to compromise what we do,” she continued. “However, they didn’t used to charge for these fees. … We believe that the costs are a little bit excessive. But again, unfortunately, we need to pay this.”
Commissioners Lenny Eliason and Charlie Adkins approved the appropriation. Commissioner Chris Chmiel was absent as he is attending a leadership conference in Columbus this week.
In other matters, commissioners approved three reappointments to the Workforce Inventory and Opportunity Act Area 14 development board that were presented by Laurie McKnight, director of Area 14 Workforce Development Board, which includes Athens, Meigs and Perry counties.
The members reappointed to two-year terms will be Brianna Edwards, Mollie Fitzgerald and Jessica Stroh. The term will be from Aug. 1 to July 1, 2024.
In other business, the county:
- Approved resolutions for Heather Blake and Shirley Jadwin.
- Approved a contract allowing a Athens County Sheriff’s Office investigator to work for Children’s Services
- Discussed that the first phase of work in front of the courthouse to redo the garden area is scheduled to begin later this week.
Athens County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in their meeting room, courthouse annex, second floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.