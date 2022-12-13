Athens County Board of Commissioners agreed to support an effort to stop a state joint resolution that would change the percentage of votes a ballot initiative needs in order to amend the Ohio Constitution.
About five county residents came to the board during its meeting Tuesday to ask for the commissioners’ support in opposing the resolution. The meeting was held at the conference room in the courthouse annex’s second floor.
Commission President Lenny Eliason said HJR6 bad for government. He also questioned the timing of voting on the initiative, which would be in 2023, during a municipal-election year, which typically have low voter turnout.
"It's very bad timing because it's gonna be on in a municipal primary ballot as opposed to a gubernatorial or presidential primary ballot, where the voter turn out is high," he said.
Commissioners approved a resolution that shows they oppose House Joint Resolution 6, as it was rushed through the system without little input from citizens and takes the citizens' voices out of the political process.
Introduced by Brian Stewart, the 78th district representatives from Ashville, House Joint Resolution 6 would amend the Ohio Constitution to require at least 60% of all electors to approve any constitutional amendment.
"That is really significant when you look at the data over the past years, how many initiatives have actually passed," said Ann Moneypenny, one of the Ohio residents who came before the commissioners. "Most of them have passed within that 50% to 60% range."
Originally, the resolution was for only citizen-initiated initiatives, not legislative-initiated ballots. It was recently amended to include both, Moneypenny said.
"Basically, that still takes away the voice of the people more than the legislators," she said. "They have many more ways to get things passed than a Constitutional Amendment. And for us as citizens, the simple majority is important, and it's still a high threshold to meet. Citizens have to come together and raise anywhere from 20 to 30 million (votes) to try to get a ballot initiative passed. So it's not an easy process."
More than 140 groups representing voters, teachers, the faith community and good government have voiced their opposition to the resolution, known as the Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment, previous reports have said. The citizens said some of their colleagues were in Columbus on Tuesday, protesting the measure.
In a recent press release, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose endorsed HJR 6.
The amendment is designed to help protect the Ohio Constitution from continued abuse by special interests and out-of-state activists, LaRose’s press release said.
“Since 2000, 16 petition-based amendments have been proposed, with five passing and 11 failing,” the release said.
In the press release, LaRose said the Ohio Constitution serves as a framework for state government, not a tool for special interests.
“If you have a good idea and feel it deserves to be within the framework of our government, it should require the same standard for passage that we see in both our United States Constitution and here in our own state legislature,” he said. “Requiring a broad consensus majority of at least 60% for passing a petition-based constitutional amendment provides a good-government solution to promote compromise.”
If passed, the resolution’s proposal will be on the May 2, 2023, ballot. Currently, only a majority above 50% is needed for constitutional amendment.
During the recent county Commissioners Association of Ohio meeting, the group's board had a long discussion about the resolution, Eliason said.
"Out of the 35 members, there were about 10 that were sympathetic to passing a resolution very similar to this," he said of the measure the Athens County commissioners passed Tuesday. "The vast majority were very quiet. So that tells you what their leanings were."
Eliason said those opposing the resolution included seven Democrats and three Republicans.
Stewart, a Republican, is a former county commissioner. He visited the association during its legislative session during its conference last week to discuss the resolution, Eliason said.
"The argument they're gonna make is the outside money that coming in and buying ballot positions, which I think is untrue," he said. "It's a bad argument, but that's the argument they're gonna make."
The Association itself will not take up the issue this year, as it sees the resolution as a "done deal," Eliason said. Some elected officials plan to work on publicly oppose the resolution in the coming year.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins suggested that after the start of the new year, the citizens talk with other elected officials in the county to see how they feel about the resolution and see if they will publicly support their cause.
HJR 6 was introduced on Nov. 22. The lame duck session of the General Legislature ends Thursday. Voting on all legislation is expected to end Wednesday.
According to the State Legislature’s website, the resolution must be approved by the Senate in order to be filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.
