Concerns were raised about the lack of progress on the proposed 911/Emergency Operations Center building during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners Charlie Adkins and Chris Chmeil met in the second-floor conference room in the courthouse annex. Board President Lenny Eliason was absent.
The commissioners talked with 911 Emergency Communication Center Director Teresa Fouts-Imler about the proposed building, which will be on Connett Road in The Plains.
The project will be rebid on Jan. 3. During a previous meeting, all bids came in almost double the estimated project cost, so the commissioners rejected them.
The new estimated cost is $8.2 million.
Adkins said he is aggravated by the lack of communication with the architect Eric Chambers, with Brandstetter Carroll Inc. The county wanted to get the bid out earlier than Jan. 3, and they felt that he ignored them.
Fouts-Imler said she talked with Chambers.
“He had mentioned in the conversation that if we sent it out prior to Christmas, when nobody’s working or reading bids, that it might actually hurt more than help,” she said. “If we would send it out at the beginning of the year, then we probably would get everybody looking at it coming out versus sending them out a week or two before Christmas.”
They noted that the building, which is about 10,000 square feet, had a cost of about $750 per square feet in the original estimated cost of $7.5 million. The costs seemed higher than it should be.
“Even with talking to other construction companies around here, unless there’s something hidden somewhere, we didn’t put bells and whistles in this building,” Fouts-Imler said. “The most expensive thing that we have in it are the $800,000 windows, which are FEMA requirements.”
The commissioners noted that during discussions with Chambers, they expressed that they wanted the building to have solar panels. The panels were included in an addendum to the bid.
“I know it’s been disappointing all the way around,” Fouts-Imler said of the design process.
Fouts-Imler said she would talk with the architect about their concerns.
Related to the building, Athens County Emergency Management Agency Director Don Gossel sought the Commissioners input in applying for federal funds that could be used to help build the proposed EMA/911 center.
The federal Emergency Operation Center Construction Grant was reinstated for Fiscal Year 2022, he said. Entities can apply for up to $3 million for new construction. The county would have to provide a $1 million match.
“If we could get up to $3 million, what they would have to do is look at the building plans, separate the EMA side and look at how much has that portion going to cost,” he said. “Then that is the target value that we’re using for this grant.”
Gossel said the project would also need the support of U.S. House Representative Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, who would have to electronically submit the project to the House Appropriations Committee.
“So other words, we need his support. We need his action before I can even do the application,” Gossel said. “If he declines it, then there’s nothing we can do.”
Gossel and a commissioner will meet with Balderson to discuss the project. Gossel hopes to seek funding in 2023, with the payout to be in Fiscal Year 2024.
Besides this funding, Gossel has submitted an Environmental Historical Preservation package to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. If approved by the state, the application will be sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“If FEMA approves it, that gives us basically a blanket application for eligible funding from any FEMA grants that we can get for this building if we didn’t have it already,” Gossel said.
Also during the meeting, Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler said another lift station for the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project was to go online later in the day. It is for the area covered by Contact C, near University Estates.
The third lift station is scheduled to go online Jan. 3 or Jan. 4, Kasler said. The station is for the Contract B area, near Radford Road.
Most of the pipes for the contacts will be done in January, with the exception of Contract A, near Selby Road.
“It looks like we’re going to have to re-lay probably about 100 feet of that section due to elevation problems,” Kasler said.
Crews will also be heading back to Radford Road to drop a manhole, he said.
Meanwhile, the commissioners approved letting Fouts-Imler purchase Eventide NexLog logging recorder software for the agency to be next-generation compliant.
“If I upgrade prior to Dec. 31 of this year, I’ll save about $15,000,” she said.
Fouts-Imler planned to accept a bid from Sound Communication, which the agency currently uses.
The 911 center will split the software cost with Ohio University Police Department, because “we share the same CAD system,” Fouts-Imler said.
Of the $33,000 product price, OUPD will be responsible for 25%, or $8,250, of the cost. Of the annual maintenance cost of $8,000, OUPD will pay 33.5%, or $2,680, of the cost.
Also during the meeting, County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio Wellness Coordinator Hannah McKee presented the data of the county employees who participated in the group’s wellness program.
The Commissioners cancelled their meeting scheduled for Wednesday. They are schedule to next meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3 at the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
