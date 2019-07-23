Bids for construction of a replacement station for Athens County Emergency Medical Services were so far over estimate that the county commissioners had to reject them Tuesday.
The project will need to be put out to bid again.
The county received bids from four contractors for construction of the EMS station on Kenny Drive in Athens, off of West Union Street. The estimated cost of the project had been $1.5 million and was raised to $1.85 million, but the bids were still too high.
By law, the commissioners cannot accept a bid that is more that 10 percent above the estimate. Based on the $1.85 estimate, the bid could not exceed $2,035,000. The lowest bid, from Hoon Inc. of Athens, was just over $2.37 million.
Other bids were: Wolf Creek Contracting of Waterford, just over $2.83 million; Gutknecht Construction, Columbus, just over $2.96 million; and WAI Construction Group, Piketon, just over $2.99 million.
Architect Don Dispenza will be reviewing bids.
“I think the first step will be to go through them in a little more detail, what numbers we got, make sure they were interpreting the drawings the way we expected them to, figure out where these big-ticket items are and then reconvene,” Dispenza said.
He said he’d be looking at whether there are opportunities to lower the quality of materials in the building or reduce the size of the building.
“It was not designed as an expensive building,” Dispenza said, “so the low-hanging fruit of expensive items (that can be reduced) is going to be hard to find.”
“It’s the nature of the bidding environment,” Dispenza added, speaking of the high bids.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins said he views the building as a long-term facility.
“I’m not wanting, necessarily, to cut to the point that it doesn’t suit our needs,” Adkins said.
The building site is land that was donated to the city of Athens in 2018. It requires some additional site preparation because a former stream bed had been filled in years ago, and it will be necessary to remove that soil, recompact it and put in new drainage.
Adkins said the commissioners might want to look at whether there would be savings if the station were built at a different location.
The commissioners will need to have discussions with EMS Chief Rick Callebs about what can be afforded, Commissioner Lenny Eliason said. Although EMS has saved some funds for the project, payments on the portion financed would come from the EMS budget.
The project was put out to bid in a way that would require contractors to pay sales tax on materials for the project. After reviewing state law, Eliason said the materials would be tax-exempt if purchased in Ohio. That should reduce bid amounts somewhat.
The commissioners received a bid of $74,568 to put a solar system on the building. The estimate was $75,000. That bid also was rejected because there wasn’t an acceptable bid for construction of the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.