Outdoor enthusiasts and Baileys Trail System supporters received welcome news Tuesday when the Athens County Commissioners voted to approve spending $35,000 in match funding for a U.S. Forest Service grant.
The funding will match another $35,000 spent by the city of Athens for the federal grant and supporters of the Trail System called the county funding match a “stop gap” measure.
Almost $8 million has been invested in the trail system so far, with funding received from:
- U.S. Forest Service — $1,200,000
- Partners — $885,000
- Grants received from federal and state funding — total: $5,825,507
- National Forest Foundation REI — $150,000
- Transportation Alternatives Funds — $1.5 million
- Clean Ohio Trail Fund — $224,780
- Recreational Trails Program — $300,000
- Abandoned Mine Land Funds — $1.9 million
- Appalachian Regional Commission POWER Grant — $1,235,727
- Community Development Block Grant neighborhood Revitalization Grant — $515,000
However, Baileys supporters are still seeking funding.
The Athens County Commissioners originally set aside $90,000 that was earmarked for the Baileys System, to be sent to the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia — which was created to control funding and offer a third-party group with many stakeholders on the board, including Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and Athens County Commissioner President Lenny Eliason.
Supporters have expressed frustration with the county’s lack of funding for the project. However, Commissioners Charlie Adkins and Chris Chmiel (Eliason has recused himself from discussions due to his position in ORCA) have noted that the county has funded several projects that will support the Baileys Trail System, such as a Hockhocking Adena Bikeway extension to Chauncey.
Adkins and Chmiel are faced with a 2 percent budget reduction for the county, when the promised $90,000 was already a bit of a stretch for the county. With COVID-19 impacting sales tax revenue and other county revenue streams, the chance of the commissioners actually releasing that money seems slim.
During the July 14 Commissioner meeting, Adkins requested data on how many visitors there are to the existing 14 miles of trail and how this may be affecting the local economy. However, that data does not exist at the moment.
The main sticking point in providing funding, Adkins noted, is not whether he supports the trail system or not, rather how a faster-built trail could draw more visitors, and also draw funding from other programs the county funds.
“I’m not disagreeing with anything the last two meetings’ folks have said,” Adkins told the Baileys supporters on July 21. “From where I stand, I represent the whole county and I want to do the right thing to bring economic growth to this county, and we’re not going to see the funding impact for a number of years — that’s been pretty clear, but we will see some.”
He noted that he has received many notes from individuals and groups on both sides of this project but believes that this won’t necessarily be the economic boon the region needs to solve all its problems, but that also it won’t be a burden on the area.
“I can see growth in this region, but it’s going to be a long-term deal to get there — I would love to get there, but my concern is that to get there we don’t hurt the county as a whole and we get there together,” Adkins said. “I really believe we need to get there — it’s a question of how quickly we get there.”
Commissioner Chmiel has been cautious, but supportive of the trail system funding with little reservations about the trail’s projected impact.
Rob Delach, a Baileys Trail supporter as well as secretary of the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway Advisory Committee, noted that this may be the first time the Commissioners have directly supported the trail system monetarily. He presented social media statistics to show how much impact the trail has had already. He noted stats such as over 68,000 Facebook page views in the past 28 days, large numbers of cars parked in the trail system lots with non-Athens license plates and glowing recommendations online.
However, the city’s commitment of $90,000 for the project bond is still in limbo — without the County’s additional $90,000, there is not enough funding to follow through on the bond. Receiving $90,000 on top of the committed $35,000 will be a tough fight for supporters.
Amy Renner, mayor of Chauncey, stated in an email to local supporters that the committed, combined $70,000 of local match funding for the Forest Service grant will help build the next 11 miles of trail that have already been started. She noted during the Tuesday morning Commissioner meeting that the goal is to build the trail system out quickly.
“We really need to build the system out,” Delach said. “If we don’t build it quick, it’s not going to have the same impact. We need to find a way to fund those bonds.”
“The bottom line — I will do what I can to get that down this path,” Adkins said. “That’s all I can promise.”
