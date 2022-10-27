Athens County Courthouse repairs

Trimble Brick Landscape Construction, based in Glouster, is installing a sandstone wall and stairway at the Athens County Courthouse. The work replaces a deteriorating concrete walkway and wall that had become a hazard during inclement weather.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Athens County Board of Commissioner tentatively awarded $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to the Village of Albany for a sewer project.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.