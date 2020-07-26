Work slowly is continuing on the Route 50 sanitary sewer project, which experienced setbacks when the national engineering firm hired by the Athens County Commissioner repeatedly presented design plans that were outside the allotted budget.
The project is now being designed by Gary Silcott, an engineer with Logan-based company Stantec. Silcott identified several items that could offer lower projects, including running the sanitary sewer line to the entrance of trailer parks and leaving it up to the customers or the property owner to connect each individual residence.
However, the commissioners may not be able to take that specific measure due to the easement agreements that have been entered into already, attorney Frank Lavelle warned. If this measure is taken, Lavelle said, a new rate structure would be needed as the residents in the trailer park should not pay as much as a homeowner that is directly tied into the system.
Overall, 1,290 customers will be given city sewer services if the project is completed. Silcott noted that currently the suburbs in the area receive sanitary sewer services from Le-Ax Water at a rate of about $45 per month.
Silcott updated the commissioners on his efforts to find additional funding, noting that the Ohio EPA was willing to "give us a couple of rounds there at $4 million a piece," and that there is still funding from the US Department of Agriculture, the Ohio Water Development Authority, The Army Corps, and the Appalachian Regional Commission available at the moment.
"We can get it down to just under $70 based on a project cost of $51,736 (for phase one)," Silcott informed the Board of Commissioner.
On Tuesday, June 2, the commissioners held the most recent bid opening for the $34.5 million project, and received only two for portions of the project, but none for the entire project. Thereafter, Silcott was hired and discussions on ending their contract with HDR became the subject of Commissioner meetings.
The bid received for the Southern area of the project which came in at 100 percent over the engineer’s estimate and one for the Elliotsville area which came in 26 percent higher than the engineer’s estimate. Ohio Law prohibits public bodies from accepting bids over 10 percent of the project estimate.
"It is the hope of the Board that this project can get back on track and construction begin as soon as possible," the Commissioners wrote in an update on the county website. "The Board remains committed to building the designed system and will be seeking funding to build as much of the system as feasible with the current funding that is available and will seek additionally (sic) funding to finish the project."
Silcott proposed cutting areas such as Glen Drive and Nurad Road, but noted that Rich Kasler, superintendent of the Athens County Water and Sewer District hoped to keep the Spreading Oaks trailer park area included as a significant amount of stormwater collects in the neighborhood.
He also noted that the county is looking at about $1,740,958 worth of annual costs based on debt, treatment and maintenance among other things. Based on the number of customers that would be served he came up with around $70 in average rates for customers without looking at how much water each household uses.
"Mrs. Smith who lives by herself shouldn't be paying $70," he clarified, "and the Jones who have six kids and an in-law staying with them shouldn't be paying the same rates. I agree we should work on the rate structure and figure it out."
He said the team would need water usage records from Le-Ax. Lavelle noted that he has done some work with the company before and subdivisions in the area such as Wonder Hills are paying about $45 on average.
He suggested up to four phases for the project. He also suggested amending how the bids are advertised so there is more leeway on the start time for construction companies. Most government bids require work to begin within six weeks; however, Silcott suggested allowing the companies upwards of six months. He noted that this can entice some companies to bid as this would be an assured contract down the road.
New design plans from Stantec are expected in the next three weeks.
