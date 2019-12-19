Now that the city of Athens has agreed to supply around $90,000 a year to the Baileys Trail Project, stakeholders have turned to the Athens County Commissioners to see if that body will supply the same amount of funding.
To further that end, representatives of the groups working to make the trails a reality or are working to support the communities that will have trailheads gathered in Chauncey to meet with the three commissioners. They discussed the project’s progress, goals and challenges.
To start out, stakeholders gave a rundown of the project. Bob Mattey, mayor of the village of Chauncey, where the first trailhead is located, noted that already there has been a positive impact from the project on the village. He noted infrastructure improvements, purchases of vacant houses and property improvement as excitement grows for the project.
Jason Reed, Athens District Ranger with the U.S. Forest Service, noted the increase in publicity of the project. He noted that the Wayne National Forest, while well-loved, is “not iconic” when compared to other places nature-lovers may travel. He said the project is “tracking nationally,” which was echoed by Dawn McCarthy, public relations officer for the Wayne National Forest.
Peter Kotses, who has been acting as a community liaison but is also a member of Athens City Council, noted that three of the contractors working on building trails finished this week. He said around 14 miles will be completed before 2020, and that the trails will be more “attainable” for less-mobile individuals than trails at Old Man’s Cave in the Hocking Hills.
Then the conversation turned toward finances. The county is working to expand the HockHocking Adena Bikeway to Chauncey, and have funding from ODOT for the first phase. The extension beyond Route 682 will be paid through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Sidewalk improvements and traffic re-routing measures have been funded through grants.
Overall, the improvements that are grant funded combined with the county’s match is about $3.9 million.
ODNR was able to be involved due to the proximity of a few abandoned mines. Using funds from the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fund, ODNR is able to help build portions of the trailhead, implement some mine remediation, and demolish some old buildings.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked for better time-frames for each portion of the project to help him understand what all is going on. He was told that McCarthy, with the Wayne, will create a timeline and send it to the commissioners, and that the Chauncey trailhead should be done by Aug. 31, 2020.
Adkins noted that he had a very positive view of the program, but he was not sure if he would be able to vote in favor of the proposed funding. That funding would be about $90,000 a year for 20 years — $1.8 million in total, if all other fundings mechanism continue to pull through.
“I support everything, but can the county afford this as it’s laid out?” Adkins questioned. The county is currently working on finalizing next year’s budget, and Adkins said they are seeking to cut upwards of $2 million, not taking into account this new payment.
He also raised concerns with how the funding contract is structured, as the city of Athens has some measures in its contract that allow for withdrawal. Adkins said he believes it would be hard to get any bonds purchased if both governmental bodies have the option to withdraw at any point.
The county has been talking about using the transient guest tax, paid by visitors to Athens County staying in hotels or bed and breakfasts. The county is collecting the tax from establishments such as Airbnb’s and other bed and breakfasts, and legally, that funding is earmarked for tourism and typically is sent to the county’s tourism bureau.
Using the guest tax to fund $90,000 annual payments would help with the county’s budget predicament, but whether it is legally allowed to go to these infrastructure improvements is the real question.
The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office has been working to prepare an opinion. Another option presented was to create a new visitors bureau, purely for the Baileys Project, and funnel the funding through that mechanism.
If the legal opinion declares this funding option unviable, there may be another chance by asking the state legislator for permission. County Planner Jessie Powers noted that in big cities the transient guest tax has been used for projects such as building expo centers, as it generates tourism.
It appears that the commissioners are all on-board with the project, but feel hamstrung by the legal question. Chris Chmiel noted he is in favor of providing funding at last week’s meeting, and Lenny Eliason has withdrawn himself from such discussions as he sits on the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia, formed to help with the Baileys project. Adkins was the main voice of the commissioners during the discussion, and remained firm that he needs more information on funding before voting.
“We’re hamstrung,” Chauncey Solicitor Robert Shostak said, seeming frustrated. He noted that Adkins was doing his job of safeguarding taxpayers money well, but that this is an issue that needs legislative fixes from the top down. “This is beyond politics.”
He asked the commissioners what it would take to sway their minds, even asking about Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) and other representatives.
“The question is where you obtain the funds,” he said. “The city council, when I attended, had the same issues. Where is this money going to come from? I know the county has a very tight budget — Chauncey is on a budget that doesn’t exist.”
Adkins invited the Forest Service to come to next week’s Commissioner meeting to further discuss the matter.
