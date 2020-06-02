After hearing a lengthy explanation and opinion from County Engineer Jeff Maiden during the Tuesday morning Commissioner meeting, the Board voted to ask the Ohio Department of Transportation to hold a public hearing concerning the closure of Johnson Road near The Plains.
The project would close Johnson Road at Route 33, turning it into a cul-de-sac, but the left-hand turn across Route 33 northbound onto River Road would be maintained. Construction would occur in the spring of 2021, and traffic that would have used the interchange would be redirected to the Route 682 interchange and corridor through The Plains.
ODOT noted in its plan that there have been 26 crashes at the intersection from 2009-2018. With that in mind, ODOT hopes to lessen the amount of crashes that occur in that area.
The project is still in a public input phase. Comments can be submitted by email to D10.johnsonRdComments@dot.ohio.gov; by mail to 338 Muskingum Dr., Marietta, OH 45750, Attn: Chery Swain; by phone by calling 740-568-3904; or by commenting online at transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects/projects/113229
Maiden explained to the Commissioners that he has done extensive research on the Johnson Road — Route 33 interchange during his time as County Engineer. When he first took the office in 2013, a conversation about the interchange was ongoing, and led to further signage and paving markings as well as quick curbs that prevent turning left onto the northbound lanes of Route 33.
Maiden said following these changes, there were no accidents concerning a left-hand turn off Route 33 onto Johnson Road for over four years, and the other accidents in the area were cut in half. He noted that traffic on Route 33 is moving faster in recent years, and believes there will be an order to raise the speed limit on the highway soon.
"I understand their concern," he said. "I support closing the median for the left hand turn."
Maiden explained that he isn't sure the right answer is to close the end of Johnson Road altogether, however. There have been no accidents turning right off Johnson onto Route 33 over the last five years, and only two accidents with no injuries in the past decade.
County Commissioner Chris Chmiel noted that he has heard from constituents in The Plains who would like the right-hand turn off Johnson Road to remain open.
"Can we ask ODOT to explore other options?" he asked.
"I lean toward believing that's the right solution," Maiden replied.
He noted that it could also be an option to put in acceleration and deceleration lanes for Johnson Road, increasing the chances of vehicles being able to speed up and match the flow of traffic before merging onto the highway.
Maiden also spent a little time discussing the crashes that have occurred recently at the interchange.
In October 2019, two people were injured in a crash at the intersection. The crash occurred between a 2017 Toyota Corolla driven by a 16-year-old Athens resident who attempted to turn left from the highway onto Johnson Road. Maiden noted that the turning car "t-boned" the car traveling on the highway, after the motorist followed another car crossing the highway too closely.
"There were probably seven people and two large trucks on 33, if she had waited about three seconds she could have walked across there," Maiden said. "But she was following a young man who nearly got hurt himself."
According to ODOT's project plans, the Department found during the course of 2019 there were four crashes which occurred while drivers were making legal movements. This led ODOT to pursue the proposed project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.