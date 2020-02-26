The Athens County Commissioners have once again discussed funding for the Baileys Trail Project.
Commissioners Charlie Adkins and Chris Chmiel voted approval of earmarking $90,000 to go to the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia, of which Commissioner Lenny Eliason is a member. Because of this position, Eliason has removed himself from all commissioner discussions about the Baileys.
The $90,000 would only go to ORCA once an agreement with the Wayne National Forest is reached on management of funding, trail construction and planning. The city of Athens has already promised $90,000 annually for the next 20 years to fund the Baileys Trail Project’s construction.
Chmiel said Dawn McCarthy, spokesperson for the Wayne National Forest, had told him a recent grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for $150,000 will fund the construction of six more trail miles. The combined $180,000 from the county and city would only build four more miles of trail, as there will be two bridges in those areas.
“I’m trying to figure out how we, as commissioners, communicate with ORCA,” Adkins noted.
Chmiel said he had started attending the monthly ORCA meetings, and recommended Adkins do the same. Eliason sits on the ORCA board, and so already attends the meetings. Chmiel also recommended the commissioners visit other trail systems, such as one in Brown County, Indiana.
Adkins agreed that this would be a good idea, and said he would like to see real trails.
“What I toured last week was a gravel road, that wasn’t really part of the trail,” he noted, referencing a tour of the trail system the commissioners took part in on Feb. 18.
County Planner Jesse Powers was present for the conversation, and discussed a few projects connected to or supporting the Baileys Trail Project. She noted a FEMA grant has been received to help build trailhead necessities for the Doanville trailhead. A discussion on fees ensued from there.
Commissioner Adkins said he was uncomfortable putting a statement out that says the trail and trailhead infrastructure would be free, noting previous conversations about possibly charging for parking.
“When I see stuff like that, it tells me we have a plan,” he explained. “We don’t have no plan. We don’t know if we’ll charge for parking. It kind of concerns me — we’ve got to watch how we do that.”
Powers also discussed the Chauncey bikeway. The County Planner’s Office has been working on getting a design for the project, and an environmental review that needs to be completed before work begins. The commissioners will be paying $75,000 for the project.
Surveying and several studies are needed before construction can be started. ODOT will be managing the construction, and must except any submitted design.
“Here’s the concern I have with Chauncey,” Adkins said. “I just met with the mayor, and she’s really pushing for Baileys Trail. As we all know, we’ve put a lot of money into Chauncey, and a lot of stuff is going on in Chauncey that no one ever hears about. Now we’re looking at another $75,000 going in to hook this trail up.”
Adkins noted his concern of spending too much, as well as a lack of public awareness of what the Commissioners have invested into in the Chauncey area. Chmiel recommended a press release.
“Somehow, we need to have some kind of chart as we head down this path that here’s the money,” Adkins said. “Because it’s not just the $90,000 that we put away in the budget — we didn’t put this ($75,000) away in the budget.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.