After continuing to get several complaints about the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project related to the recent rainfall, the Athens County Board of Commissioners will seek the state’s help in addressing the issues.
The commissioners met Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
Prior to the meeting, Commissioner Charlie Adkins received a phone call from a county resident who lives on Selby Road. The resident complained about machines digging holes in the road.
“I mean I got a few f-bombs this morning,” Adkins said.
Athens County Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler said that he didn’t know why holes were dug in the roads. He assumed that the agency’s inspectors looked at the project Monday, as scheduled. They’ll conduct inspections later in the week to make sure issues don’t arise during the weekend.
The contractor should be finished on main line on Selby Road in the next week or so, Kasler said.
He said he expects most of the sewer project to be completed in five to six weeks.
Photos of property along University Heights were shared with Kasler and the commissioners. Kasler reminded commissioners that the district can’t tell the contractors how to do their jobs.
In regards to the rain runoff, the project plan includes a storm water protection plan that is filed with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
Kasler said the Ohio EPA can direct the contractors to make sure they are following the plan correctly. He suggested that they call the Ohio EPA and request an inspection on the project.
“If you’re not following the plan guidelines, you’re going to be called on it,” he said of the contractors.
Adkins said he understood how some people are sick of the project.
“I know some of these people are not used to this. I’ve worked around mud, but (others) are sick,” he said. “They see their yard like this and they’re sick. I want to make sure that customer-service wise from us, we address this kind of stuff. I just want to make sure that we don’t get into the spring and the contractor said, ‘This ain’t our work.’”
Kasler noted that planting grass or compacting the dirt are a few methods that could be used to mitigate some of the damage, but it would be up to the contractors to use them. The district plans to have a meeting with the contractors next week.
The ditches and runoff are the contractors’ responsibilities, Kasler noted.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel suggested the county send a letter out to those impacted by the project saying they will contact the Ohio EPA.
In other matters regarding the project, the district plans to send out more connection notices this week.
Contracts B (Radford Road) and C (University Heights) are done enough that the county can let customers know they can start hooking up to the lines, Kasler said.
Adkins told Kasler that he was worried that some new customers would have to pay extra for their connections because they didn’t have information on how deep they’d have to dig to connect.
The Water and Sewer District has tap cards with information on the taps, Kasler said.
“We have a log where we can tell the contractors how deep they are,” he said. “The contractors have been informed that they can call the office for any tap card’s information.”
Adkins noted that he was concerned that contractors may tell homeowners a specific price and then hit rock, which would make them dig deeper, costing the homeowners more money.
Kasler said there are very few taps along the project that were left in rock.
“The inspectors are making note if they’re left in rock,” he said of the hook-ups. “There might have been two other on the previous job that was left in actually, physically left in rock.”
Adkins also asked Kasler to address concerns about contractors wanting to put in grinder pumps for the hookups. He wondered if grinder hookups are cheaper than gravity hookups. Grinder pumps run on electricity and must be cleared of grease and dirt to work properly.
“Grinder pumps are just not the way to go,” Kasler said. “If you can connect through gravity, the cost isn’t so bad.”
The Board of Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
