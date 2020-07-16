During the Tuesday Athens County Commissioner meeting, a lengthy discussion led by Commissioner Chris Chmiel and Athens City-County Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper resulted in a vote to close the county’s offices once more.
Due to a recent rise in cases of COVID-19 within the borders of Athens County, the commissioners voted to close the Athens County Courthouse Annex and scale back in-person visits to other county offices. The new regulations will be reconsidered on July 28, and took effect July 15.
The Commissioners decided to utilize a drop-box method of accepting paperwork, deposits and other matters that operate out of the courthouse. The drop box is located on the first floor of the Courthouse Annex in the lobby by the elevators. Documents dropped off should be in a manila envelope (which will be provided), with the office to which attention it should be directed written on it and the individual’s or company’s contact information.
Access to the offices housed in the Annex are restricted to employees only, but the essential services and staff will remain accessible from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The lobby is also only open during these hours, Monday through Friday.
For the Auditor’s office, many items of business can be conducted online at athenscountyauditor.org. The office’s mailing address is 15 S. Court St., Room 330, Athens, Ohio, 45701. The main phone numbers for the office are for finance (740-592-3290) and real estate (740-592-3223).
For the Board of Elections, staff can be reached by calling 740-592-3201. The office’s website is boe.ohio.gov/athens, where many of the office’s services can be accessed.
For the Commissioners office, dial 740-592-3219.
For the Treasurer’s office, dial 740-592-3231. The office also offers some services on its website, athenscountytreasurer.com. The office is not accepting cash payments at this time, but instead will accept check or money order.
“Please know that we miss seeing the public during this time, it is quiet and lonely up here and we look forward to the time when taxpayers can visit our office again,” County Treasurer Ric Wasserman wrote in his website’s message.
Pepper, the County Health Administrator, noted that business should still be conducting temperature checks on employees and asking anyone who is sick or exposed to someone who has COVID-19 to stay home. Any visitors who must enter the Courthouse or Annex will be required to wear masks, as are employees.
Pepper noted that as of Tuesday, the OhioHealth testing lab was behind on releasing test results due to an issue in the lab. He anticipates the nine cases announced Tuesday to rise as those test results come back.
Pepper noted that the Health Department will not be re-closing its offices, citing a need for the area residents to have access. The biggest concern is with the return of college students, he said, noting that most of the recent cases are in that age range.
“As we forecast, we anticipate that we will se numbers like we saw in the past week certainly returning in August with the students,” he said, noting that there has been some community spread of the virus, but that this is not the county’s biggest problem area. “We’ve been able to track down the sourcing for those cases, and it’s from vacations mostly.”
