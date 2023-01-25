The City of Athens must think of its sidewalks like it does its roads — as an important network of paths that allows people to get from one place to another. The ad hoc Committee on Pedestrian Accessibility believes a good place to start working on that network is the intersection of Union and Court streets.
The committee presented it final draft to Athens City Council on Monday during its committee meeting. The presentation was part of the Transportation Committee, which is chaired by 2nd Ward Council Member Jeff Risner.
Dianne Bouvier, Pedestrian Accessibility Committee chair, said those who responded to the survey not only wanted better accessibility and safety, but also a better way of life, one that included using sidewalks. A total of 784 survey responses were gathered. The group also held several focus groups.
The 178-page document has 50 recommendations. The first recommendation the city should implement is putting together a list of prioritized sidewalks and accessibility projects, said Rob Delach, committee member.
The top item in their sidewalk project list is the intersection of Union and Court streets, “where there’s the scramble crossing or the barn dance if you want to use that term for it,” he said with a laugh.
Committee member Carolyn Lewis, who is wheelchair bound, was featured in a video as she talked about navigating the intersection, which is a centerpiece of the town and Ohio University.
“You have to really pay attention to whether you’re gonna go backward or forward when you get there,” she said of the curb cuts. “And if you get to a curb cut that’s not accurate or appropriate, you can find yourself going backward in the chair.”
The crosswalk heading to the College Bookstore makes her wheelchair go sideways. “I feel like I am going to fall over going to the center of the street. There are too many holes and you have to really avoid going to the center. By the time I get to the middle of the street, (the timer) is already zero. So I could be dead.”
The committee acknowledges that correcting sidewalk problems is an issue throughout Ohio’s cities. Many cities have created a sidewalk program to address this, Delach said.
The program would formalize sidewalk repairs. One of the ways it can do that is through a sidewalk-condition assessment that would create condition standards.
“In the past, there’s been arguments about whether or not a particular piece of sidewalk needs to be replaced. In 2015, when the city did a sidewalk project on three streets in the city, it became a point of contention,” Delach said. “The engineer said, ‘This needs to be replaced.’ And somebody could easily argue, ‘Well, I don’t think it does.’ There’s no standards.”
Another recommendation is to work with Athens’ neighborhoods to develop a 10-year plan for sidewalk construction and repalr.
The last recommendation that Delach highlighted was the creation of a permanent pedestrian accessibility and bicycle committee.
“There was something like this in 2010 that came up with the bicycle pedestrian plan that has been sort of the guiding document for the city to improve its pedestrian, bicycle infrastructure,” he said. “We suggest that that needs to be brought back. The work of this committee could be continued through creating a permanent committee that would be able to help implement and help work through the future, um, when it comes to pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure in the city.”
At the moment, the city has 38 miles of sidewalk, nine of which are out of Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, according to the committee. Another 37 miles of sidewalk need to be built to give every street in Athens a sidewalk on at least one side.
Currently, the Ohio Revised Code and City Code expect property owners to repair sidewalks, said Solveig Spjeldnes, 1st Ward Council Member and pedestrian committee member.
“Unfortunately, in Athens and across the nation, such policies have failed,” she said. “We are not meeting our legal and moral obligations to provide people with disabilities and for the rest of us, the safe and passable workplace because of the systems we have.”
The committee talked with both the city and Athens County Auditor Jill Davidson in regards to several funding options.
One option that may be viable is a tax levy, Spjeldnes said.
“Of course the administration is concerned about raising taxes for this one issue,” she said. “However, we believe that the commitment to sidewalk repairs may be there, based on the response to our outreach and the over 800 people who have been engaged in this process.”
The committee also suggested setting aside money specifically for sidewalks in the city’s street fund, which currently has a balance of over $3 million.
“Many cities have shifted to a model where the city administration manages citywide sidewalk remediation, new construction and even snow removal,” Spjeldnes said.
During the comment section, 4th Ward Council Member Alan Swank asked how the city could make sure that current and future projects are ADA complaint.
The report has a few recommendations about that topic, Bouvier said. One of which is requiring everyone who touches the project — the city and contractor — have some responsibility in making sure ADA standards are met.
Third Ward Council Member Sam Crowl asked whether residents’ input would be taken into account when deciding to install sidewalks. Some neighborhoods do not have sidewalks.
Bouvier noted that the Ohio University Masters of Business Administration students may be willing to work with the committee to talk with residents to see what they want.
“We do have an idea that neighborhoods think are really are important,” she said. “The survey comments, some people said ‘We don’t want any (sidewalks), and some people said ‘We don’t have any, but we’d like them.’”
The committee was created through a resolution addressing the inaccessible state of Athens’ sidewalks, introduced by former city council member Arian Smedley.
Patterson also acknowledged former council member Pete Kotses and City Planner Paul Logue for their commitment to sidewalks.
“I can often remember him saying, ‘We don’t want to build a city for cars. We want to build it for people,’” Patterson said of Logue to the pedestrian committee. “He’s quite eloquent about that and quite the champion for that, as you all have been a champion.”
A final draft of the report is expected to be released sometime in March.
In other sidewalk-related matters, during the Transportation Committee meeting, council members learned of a proposed ordinance that would spend $70,000 to expand the West Washington Street sidewalk project to include part of Shafer Street.
The appropriation was discussed during the Transportation Committee meeting.
Assistant Safety-Service Director Andrew Chiki said the funds will pave part of the sidewalk on the east side of the street, starting at the intersection of West Washington and Shafer streets.
Much of that area is paved with bricks, while other parts are paved in concrete.
Chiki said the bricks in the old sidewalk will be saved for future use.
Athens City Council will have a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday at council chamber, third floor of the city building.
