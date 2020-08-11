A series of arraignments have been held in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas by a grand jury.
Those arraigned are:
Tamara Craft, 40, of Columbus, was arraigned on Aug. 5 by a grand jury for two charges. The first was a first degree misdemeanor for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol on or about May 23, 2020. The second charge is for identity fraud, a fifth degree felony, for allegedly impersonating Kelli Schreck on or about May 23, 2020. She entered a plea of innocent for all counts, and was released on her own recognizance.
Chaz-Michael Jones, 28, of Logan, was arraigned through a video chat on Aug. 4, 2020 by a grand jury. He was charged having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was given a bond of $30,000 with no 10 percent allowed. He is also facing charges of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth degree felonies, as well as having weapons under disability, a third degree felony, for a search warrant executed at 30 Roy Ave., The Plains, by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office on July 29. Additional charges are pending as substances found at that residence are analyzed by the state laboratory.
David Creech, 28, of Athens, was arraigned on Aug. 4 for two charges of aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies, and possession of cocaine, also a fifth degree felony. He entered a plea of innocent and was released on his own recognizance.
Whitney King, 36, of Marietta, was arraigned on July 30 for charges of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, for alleged possession of fentanyl; aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, for alleged possession of methamphetamine.
Eric Shifris, 21, of Solon, Ohio, was arraigned on July 29 for a charge of felonious assault, a second degree felony. The charges stem from an alleged assault of Philip Murphy Akin. Shifris entered a plea of innocent, and was released on a bond of his own recognizance. He was also given a no contact order with the victim.
Jarrod Losey, 20, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, was arraigned on July 28 on two charges of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree and a felony of the fifth degree. According to the indictment, the fourth degree charge relates to the theft of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, owned by Ronnie Lee Wend III on or about May 28, 2019, and the theft of a license plate at the same time frame, which was owned by Deborah Monnin. Losey entered a plea of innocent and was released on his own recognizance.
Heather Howdyshell, 36, of New Straitsville, was arraigned on July 28 for the possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony. She entered a plea of innocent and was released on her own recognizance.
