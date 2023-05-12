MCARTHUR — Vinton County Court of Common Pleas Judge James Salyer is retiring, according to the county’s Republican Party.
Since Salyer is poised to retire as judge in June, the county’s GOP is looking for a qualified individual to fill the upcoming vacancy.
“He will be missed, I have a lot of respect for him,” said Rhonda Dutcher, vice chair of the county’s Republican Party.
When the county’s Republican Party decides who can best serve as judge, it will submit a letter of recommendation to Governor Mike DeWine, who will appoint someone to the job.
The minimum qualifications to serve as the county’s Court of Common Pleas Judge:
• Must be a registered voter in the state of Ohio.
• Must live in Vinton County.
• Must have a active license to practice law in Ohio and 6 years experience.
Interested individuals please contact Dutcher R 740-978-3608 or email Dutcher.rhonda@gmail.com by 12 p.m. on Monday May 15.
In March of 2020, DeWine appointed Salyer to serve as a judge on the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas.
Salyer, of McArthur, took office on April 26, 2020, and he was elected November general election in 2020 for the remainder of the term ending December 31, 2022. Salyer replaced Judge Jeffery Simmons, who retired from the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas on February 29, 2020.
In 2022, Salyer ran unopposed for reelection as Court of Common Pleas judge and received 3,098 votes (100%) in the November general election.
During Salyer’s time as Common Pleas Judge, he presided over many high-profile cases.
In October, Cyril “CY” Vierstra of Wilkesville pled guilty to charges stemming from his misconduct as a fiscal officer of Vinton Township.
During Vierstra’s sentencing hearing before Judge Salyer in February, he was ordered to pay $339,717 in restitution and sentenced to 59 months in prison — just shy of the maximum sentence of five years.
Salyer said Vierstra violated the public’s trust.
“Working against you is the fact that you were in a position of public trust — and you did violate that trust to a significant amount,” he said. “Given that fact, the court finds that prison is a better option than not.”
Earlier this year, Salyer presided over a pleadings in a double murder trial when Christopher Schuetz and Shania Nicole Jones pleaded guilty to charges arising from the murders of Jori Brown of McArthur and Lawrence McMichael of Ashville, who were found deceased at the scene where the shooting occurred on March 1, 2022 on Frazee Road.
Salyer was a Captain in the United States Army Reserve from 1995-2001. He gave speeches during the Memorial Day or Veterans Day holidays
During Veterans Day in November, Salyer provided these opening remarks.
“We’re here today to honor our heroes, remember their valor, their achievements, their courage and their dedication and to say thank you for their sacrifice,” he said. “Speaking of the heroes who join us in this group today (Friday) and those who here only in spirit, we can’t help but feel awed by the enormity of what we encounter. We stand in the midst of patriots and the family and friends of those who have nobly served. To the veterans who are present today, thank you for answering the call of duty. You have made our armed forces the most respected in the world.”
Before being appointed as Common Pleas Court Judge, Salyer was a judge in the Vinton County Court. He also is a private practice attorney and has served as Special Counsel to the Attorney General of the State of Ohio and legal counsel for the Village of McArthur.
Salyer received his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and his law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and Ohio Municipal/County Judges Association.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
