Through the well-coordinated effort of local agencies, around 1,200 adult K-12 school staff members in Athens County received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
The vaccinations began at 7 a.m. when a bulk of eligible staff members first began arriving at Heritage Hall, the gleaming new educational facility on West Union Street that will soon house the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The vaccination clinic is part of a partnership between the Athens City-County Health Department (ACCHD), OhioHealth, which provided much of the medical equipment as well as its allocation of vaccines, and Ohio University.
“This facility being available was like a strike of luck. We couldn’t have planned it any better if we tried,” Athens City-County Health Department (ACCHD) Administrator Jack Pepper said. A sentiment echoed by ACCHD Health Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell.
“The only way that we could accomplish seeing this many people in a single day is in this building,” Gaskell said.
Dr. Ken Johnson, Chief Medical Affairs Officer of Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine saw the vaccine clinics as the perfect opportunity for the new building.
“As they got to the point of needing a facility, it just so happened that we had this beautiful 120,000 square foot facility that we thought was the perfect place to vaccinate the community,” Johnson said.
OU was also involved in the running of the clinic, with nine OU nurses and 20 students volunteering the day of.
The Director of Community Relations for the College of Health Sciences Rebecca Miller was in charge of working with the student volunteers.
“We feel so fortunate that our students have the opportunity to be part of this,” Miller said. The student volunteers came from multiple majors involving the health and medical field, giving students a real-world experience during a historic time.
According to Miller, OU students were clamoring to sign up to volunteer, stating that they have backups and a full waiting list for volunteers.
“A lot of the students are just really excited to be a part of this,” Miller said. “They understand how huge this is. They understand what an epic part of history this is and they want to be apart of it.”
The student volunteers were necessary to help keep the clinic flowing throughout the day. By just after 10 a.m., 350 people had already been vaccinated.
The influx of educators continued throughout the day, with times set aside for each of the districts. Last week it was announced that Athens County schools were chosen for week one of the vaccine distribution for K-12 staffers.
Participating schools on Friday were: Alexander Local Schools, Athens City Schools, the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Athens-Meigs ESC, Federal Hocking Local Schools, Haugland Learning Center, Nelsonville-York City Schools, Tri-County Career Center and Trimble Local Schools.
According to the ACCHD, around 1,150 staff members in Athens County signed up for vaccination.
Those who were vaccinated typically spent less than 20 minutes in the facility, thanks to the stream-lined system laid out by the event organizers. Upon arrival, patients were screened for temperature and symptoms, then moved toward registration. If they had their pre-filled out registration form, they quickly moved forward towards the final ID check before heading to the vaccination station. Those who did not pre-fill out the form could do so onsite, at polling stations provided by the Athens County Board of Elections.
Once ready, the patient was directed to a station where a nurse administered the vaccination. The patient then was asked to wait for 15 minutes in the observation area in the lobby of the building. The entire process looped around the interior of the building, creating a one-way walking path to aid in social distancing.
Johnson seemed pleased with the process.
“I really feel like this is a best practice or a gold standard of how you can immunize a community. I’m proud of the way everyone is working together,” Johnson said.
According to Gaskell, those in attendance agreed with Johnson.
“The people that come through here are very grateful. First of all, They are happy with our system. They are happy with the way it works, it’s smooth, easy, efficient. But also they are really grateful they are getting the vaccine,” Gaskell said. “The problem now really is the availability of the vaccine. But that will change.”
Currently, there are two vaccines available on the market, Moderna and Pfizer, both requiring two rounds or vaccinations. The Moderna vaccine is 94.1% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 after the second dose, the Pfizer vaccine is 95%. A new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is up for authorization from the FDA. The new vaccine requires only one dose and is 66% effective in preventing COVID-19, but 85% effective in preventing a severe case of the disease.
“That (FDA approval)will probably come through in a week or two and that will enter the market,” Gaskell said.
Pepper, who described the vaccine clinic as the “best days” of his job, expressed that the vaccine is what we need to “get back to what life even sort of looked like before February 2020.”
Vaccine rollout will continue with Phase 1B next, as Ohioans age 65 years and older become eligible. The state is expected to hold at that stage for a few weeks, as the age group is so large, with nearly 2 million Ohioans in the age range. The state has yet to announce what the plan for vaccinations are beyond next week.
“The Governor has only discussed phase 1A and 1B, all decisions regarding eligibility and distribution are made by the Governor and his team,” Pepper said in January. “We will continue to offer vaccines, as it is available, to the identified phase 1A and 1B recipients.”
Those eligible who are interested in receiving a vaccine can call the Health Department at 740-592-4431 to schedule an appointment. Vaccines are also available at:
- Shrivers Pharmacy, 740-447-9201
- Hopewell Health Centers Athens, 740-592-3091
- Kroger, 886-211-5320
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.