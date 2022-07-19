Recently graduated Kyle Rutter has been battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer since he was 16-years-old.
Members of his community and ones outside of it have helped the Rutter’s in many different ways. From supercar therapy, fundraisers, recognitions, a 5K, and GoFundMe Donations, they have been supported since the beginning of his diagnosis. He even received the bravery medal from Turn It Gold.
Rutter’s battle began in June of 2020.
He was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in his right femur.
Throughout his battle, he has gone through countless rounds of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries.
In May of 2021, he was officially cancer free, even though he was unable to ring the bell. He was unable to ring the bell because his doctors were unsure if he would need more treatments due to his lung nodules. Since he had no evidence of disease his family considered that as him ringing the bell.
In January, after six months with no evidence of disease, Rutter found a knot in his leg. However, his scans came back clear.
But in May, a week before his graduation, his family received news that cancer had returned. The exponential growth indicated Ewing’s Sarcoma.
After the weekend was spent celebrating Rutter on his graduation, he and his family were back in the hospital.
His port was placed and he decided he wanted to begin treatments.
With Rutter’s current treatment schedule he is on a 21-day cycle, he will go through this for a year. After he goes through two to three cycles, another round of scans will be taken to see if the chemo is working.
“His treatments make for long and tiring days that consist of labs, pre-hydration fluids, physical assessment from his oncologist and then his chemotherapy regimen,” said family on the Facebook Page Kyle Strong.
His doctors feel that surgery would not be a good option since there is a possible risk of damage. Instead they think that high dose radiation is a better idea. They feel this has a better chance of killing the cancerous cells since it is localized and has not spread.
His family said “We are blessed to have so many people that are with us on this journey. #kylestrong.”
Since his diagnosis family and friends have used #kylestrong and #childhoodcancerwarrior to show their solidarity.
On July 1, the beginning of Sarcoma Awareness Month, The Southern Ohio Copperheads hosted a TIG game where donations and proceeds from ticket sales help support the Rutter family as he faces another year of chemo.
The Rutter’s were once again shown love and support when Brandy Rankin started Miles for Kyle, a 5K run and walk. On Saturday, many supporters showed up.
“We raised $1,975,” Rankin said, “The funds from today will help with treatment, transportation, housing, and anything else that Kyle may need. I don’t ever want a family to question should I go to treatment today or pay the rent.”
Kenna Rankin and Jaynna Wright baked up nine different desserts in support of the Rutters. They brought their sweets and smiles early Saturday morning.
Kyle’s parents, Derik and Jessica Rutter, were seen wearing shirts in support of their son.
Another benefit for the Rutter’s was organized by Katie Fleming. The Kyle Strong Benefit is on Saturday, July 23 at The American Legion Post 21 on Union Street from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
