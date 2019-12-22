NELSONVILLE — A small business-front near the Nelsonville Public Square was lit up far past regular business hours Thursday night, full of Nelsonville residents from all walks of life.
This is the normal scene on Thursday evenings for the past two years, where community members gather for a group meal, conversation and good times. The Thursday Night Community Dinners were started by Dottie Fromal in January 2017 when she invited some of the children she works with at The Hive of Nelsonville, a youth services location of Integrated Services, to join her for a meal.
About a dozen children were present for that meal, Fromal recalls, and it quickly grew.
“The next week we had about 15, and the week after we realized kids were taking food home to their parents, siblings,” Fromal said. “Why send them home with food, when (the family members) could join us at the table?”
After that, the children began inviting friends, family and neighbors to the dinners.
“It exploded,” Fromal said. “It turned into a community.”
However, the dinners had been coming out of Fromal’s slim personal budget, and other funding options were sought. Donations started to help make ends meet. MaryAnn Martinez, the Executive Director of Community Food Initiatives is a Nelsonville resident. CFI offers the group fresh, free food options when available, and also attends the dinners. Stuart’s Opera House opened its doors a few times for the group, as well as local churches, and for a time the 39 W. Columbus Street office space, rented by the Athens County Democrats, was one of the locations in rotation.
“Whatever we needed it just seemed to appear,” Fromal noted. “In the summer, we held the dinners at the park. One time we had
over 300 people with the library’s help.”
However, the Athens County Democratic Party has decided to forgo its Nelsonville location, and that left the group homeless.
“It’s too cold and too dark in the winter to have outside, and other places can’t accommodate us every week,” Fromal said, noting that the group also hopes to not be connected with any particular church or similar organization to allow for better inclusivity.
So, the group’s advisory board, made up of adults and children alike, set about finding a solution. A fundraiser was set up on Facebook, which was found before the group intended to launch it in the furor surrounding the Joe Burrow-inspired fundraiser for the Athens County Food Pantry. About $4,000 has been raised in the week since it was discovered.
Using those funds, the group will keep the space for another month. Monthly rent was $500, but the landlord lowered it by $100 for the group, said another organizer, Lori Crook. In total, the group spends about $1,000 each month on rent, food and utilities.
“There’s plenty to complain about, but we keep things positive at the dinner,” Fromal said. “We start each meal by sharing positive, good things in our lives — and the most amazing things are shared. Job interview, new coats, housing vouchers — one man shared how he had got new teeth. We support each other and it’s amazing.”
Interested people start arriving as soon as the doors are unlocked, sometimes as early as 5:30 — dinner always starts promptly at 6:30 p.m.
Mikayla Russell, 10, said her favorite part of the dinners is playing with her friends, but she comes “because I’m hungry.” For some of the children, this is their one protein-filled, healthy dinner of the week.
Crook said the group is excited to have a space all its own, but worries about the future are still pervasive. The issue is going to be revisited on Jan. 23 before the dinner, as many of the aspects of 39 W. Columbus St. are very attractive to the group — one main aspect being its location near the Public Square.
“It’s pretty central for all people that walk here, ride their bikes — I would say at least 20 kids ride their bikes regularly here,” she said. “It’s always been a part of our identity that we have the dinner somewhere close to the square — so people can find us. Even if they don’t have Facebook or they are just coming out for the dinner.”
The group is in need of volunteers to help with the children during the dinners, Crook noted, as winter forcing the group indoors brings some chaos and noise with it. It’s well-loved chaos, however, she said, as it means family. The most important aspect of the dinner is that it’s not charity — the group pulls the dinners together from their own pockets, mostly, and rarely take handouts.
It’s also become a place to connect with those who may have resources others do not. One woman at the Dec. 19 meal spoke at length with Crook and others about how to get into a rehabilitation center without leaving her children behind.
“No one’s going to abandon each other,” Crook said. “This dinner is everyone’s. People like to say it’s a leaderless revolution. Which is great, because no one is in charge. Dottie is our emcee and founder, but she is not a micro-manager. She allows it to be a collective.”
Other services have also been offered at the dinners — one time, the Athens City-County Health Department stopped by and provided free vaccines of many kinds to the attendees, young and old alike. Registering folks to vote has also been one of the dinner’s successes.
