The scent of caramelized pork belly wafted through the air last Thursday as volunteers wearing facemasks organized the afternoon deliveries for the Nelsonville Thursday Community Dinner. Though the weekly meal is delivered on Thursdays, volunteer chef for the day, Jeremy Jones had been working on the meal for days.
“I started last Friday,” Jones said. The Thursday, May 21 menu consisted of Vietnamese Bahn mi sandwiches and a vegan coconut curry soup or a plant-based minestrone soup donated by Little Fish Brewing. Jones smoked the meat for the sandwiches over the weekend and had been pickling the vegetables for a few days.
Quality meals have become a signature of the Nelsonville Thursday Night Dinners, which have been running since January 2017, when founder Dottie Fromal began hosting a weekly dinner for some of the children she worked with at The Hive of Nelsonville, a youth services location of Integrated Services.
The weekly dinners have transformed dramatically since 2017, becoming much larger than the original few children. Before the global COVID-19 pandemic hit the Community Dinner was feeding around 100 people each week. Since the quarantine began it has grown even more.
“The first week of coronavirus we delivered 100 meals, the second week 125, the third week 150 – it went up every week,” Fromal said. Currently, the group is delivering 298 meals and feeding close to 100 families.
Throughout the quarantine many businesses have had to close, causing many in Athens County to be out of work. Fromal has found that this has led to an increase in the number of people seeking out the Community Dinner.
“There’s a lot of proud people in this town who have worked hard their whole entire lives, and this is the first time that they are unable to bring home their own paycheck and take care of themselves, and they don’t want to get involved in the system or take a hand out, but they still need to feed their kids,” Fromal said. The dinners are not part of any government system, and there are not qualifications for receiving a meal. “It’s not based on income, it’s based on need, whatever the reason is, we don’t care,” Fromal said.
Since its beginning in 2017, the dinners have been a support system for those in Nelsonville who are facing uncertainty. Volunteer McCray Powell has been helping out with the dinners since he moved back home to Nelsonville two years ago and he understands the importance of the dinners as it was there for him when he needed it most.
“I was out of work for about 10 months last year,” Powell said. “It was so comforting to be able to budget that I was going to have a nice dinner every single Thursday rain, or shine.”
When the quarantines were announced, the Community Dinner had to determine how to continue safely.
“I think the overall mission has stayed the same – to feed our community – but I think logistically we’ve had a lot of changes,” Powell said.
Now, when volunteers arrive they take and record their temperature. Additionally, every volunteer is required to wear proper safety equipment including masks and gloves. They also limit the number of people allowed in the facility while the food is being prepared and distributed.
“For driving, we typically have six volunteers. We limited it to six because we didn’t want to have too many people in a single space,” Fromal said.
After the meals are prepared they are bagged up and assigned to delivery drivers who then leave the meals outside the homes of recipients.
“There‘s really not much interaction between us and the people receiving food, so we’re not really spreading anything,” volunteer Jon Martinez said.
The “no-touch delivery” took the recipients a week to get used to.
“The first week it was so hard because the kids wanted to run out and say ‘hi.’ The second week we really had to work with people and ask them to stay inside until be get back in our cars, but the people have been really respectful of that,” Fromal said.
For the Thursday, May 21 dinner, the group prepared the meals at Nelsonville Emporium, which donated the space to the group for the day.
The dinners have always been sustained by community donations and volunteers, something Fromal says has increased during the pandemic.
“It’s grown, and it’s been really beautiful to witness,” Fromal said.
The Community Dinner has received overstock food from restaurants that closed down for quarantine, individuals have sent the group checks, Chef Katie Mosher from the Tri-County Career Center prepares many of the meals in the Career Center’s kitchen, and Fromal has even had strangers pay for groceries for the dinners when they see her at the grocery store.
“It just blows me away and makes me cry sometimes. I know people are kind, I witness it daily and I feel it. We help spread it, it comes in and it goes right back out,” Fromal said.
Fromal and all of the volunteers hope that they can return to the normal Thursday night routine and have everyone in-person for the dinners, but until they do they plan to continue the deliveries.
“It’s so valuable for people to have a for sure meal every Thursday.
It’s all the more needed during the pandemic,” Powell said.
For more information about the dinners and how to donate or sign up find the Nelsonville Thursday Night Community Dinner on Facebook.
