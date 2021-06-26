Community Food Initiatives’ Board and staff are thrilled to announce the selection of Maribeth Saleem-Tanner as the organization’s new Executive Director. She will bring more than 15 years of experience working in the nonprofit sector to CFI, and will officially join the team in July, training for her new role with CFI staff, Board, and Managing Director MaryAnn Martinez.
Saleem-Tanner’s professional experience includes most recently serving as Director of Civic Engagement at Marietta College, a position in which she fostered service-learning, volunteerism, and social justice at Marietta College through developing training for faculty, staff, and community. Also highly relevant to her new role at CFI, as Director of Civic Engagement, she grew a network of more than 30 community partner organizations to support college-community relationships and community development in the Marietta area, while also helping to establish an annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day of service and reflection program that regularly engaged over 500 volunteers.
Prior to her work with Marietta College, Salem-Tanner served as Co-Director for the High Rocks Educational Corporation in Hillsboro, West Virginia from 2005-2007, and since then has remained involved with their board of directors.
During her time there, she developed curriculum, worked collaboratively with the executive team to grow organizational funding, and created and implemented policies and strategic plans for the organization, which provides educational programs teaching empowerment, critical thinking, and leadership. She also coordinated grant writing and reporting, fundraising, and outreach, and created collaborative networks for participant recruitment and programming among diverse stakeholders.
She also has a Master’s Degree in Conflict Transformation from Eastern Mennonite University’s Center for Justice and Peacebuilding, and an undergraduate degree in English Language and Literature.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve in the Executive Director role for CFI. I’ve been impressed and inspired by the conversations I’ve had through this process. CFI has built an amazing organization, and I’m honored and humbled to be a part of that. My heart is all in,” said Saleem-Tanner in a recent exchange with Joe Barbaree, CFI Board President.
Barbaree believes this is a natural next step for the organization, stating, “Maribeth’s deep experience and long-time commitment to our region will be a true asset for Community Food Initiatives and will build off of the unprecedented momentum that our organization has experienced in the last year.”
A long-time resident of the region, she has a comprehensive understanding of Appalachian culture on top of all her previously mentioned qualifications and achievements.
Community Food Initiatives is a 501c3 non-profit in Athens County that works to foster communities where everyone has access to healthy, local food. The organization seeks to improve access to an equitable, inclusive, and thriving local food system in Appalachian Ohio. For more information visit www.communityfoodinitiatives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.