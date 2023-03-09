Community Food Initiatives

Volunteers hold bags of potatoes at Community Food Initiatives' 2021 seed potato giveaway. CFI distributes more than 30,000 pounds of potatoes each year at this event, which is made possible with the help of volunteers and close collaboration with partner organizations Jackson Area Ministries and ACEnet. The next event will be held March 23 at the ACEnet Business Center, 296 S. Harper St., Nelsonville.

 Submitted photo

NELSONVILLE — Community Food Initiatives (CFI) will host its annual Seed Potato garden giveaway from 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. March 23, at the Nelsonville ACEnet Business Center, 296 S. Harper St.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.