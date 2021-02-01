Cars stretched around The Athens County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning as the Food Soldier Hunger Coalition, in partnership with the Farmers to Families program, distributed fresh produce, meat and dairy to those in need.
The lengthy line could be attributed to the increased need of the community owing to the pandemic, but also to a lack of volunteers. The organizer of the event, Roshelle Pate, said her organization, Food Soldier Hunger Coalition, needs more
volunteers to alleviate the wait.
“We are in desperate need of volunteers,” Pate said. “That will make the line go a lot quicker.
She said even 10 more volunteers would make a difference.
“If we had just 10 more bodies to load these cars, we could get these people in and out much quicker.”
Pate said although her organization is based out of Columbus, she was a graduate of the Ohio University Scripps College of Communication and was an Athens resident for five years, so serving the community was second nature to her.
“It’s like home to me,” Pate said. “This is me giving back.”
Pate said she recognized the need rural southeast Ohio counties have when it comes to food insecurity, as they are often looked over in favor of cities.
“They don’t get the same attention as the larger cities,” Pate said. “Even though I live in Columbus, I went to school here, so I knew what the need was ... I just knew I had to get here.”
Pate showed The Messenger what those in need would receive; each person was guaranteed a box of fresh produce, dairy, and meat.
“Our mission is to increase access to fresh, healthy, nutritious food,” Pate said.
One box had a sack of potatoes, a gallon of milk, some sour cream, some chicken, yogurt, flour and oranges. Some boxes contain sausages and others meatballs, Pate said. Some boxes contain cheese, onions, and grapes.
The food is supplied through the Farmers to Families program, a USDA coronavirus initiative that aims to purchase fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes, according to the USDA website.
Distributors package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
In the current fifth round of purchases, USDA will purchase up to $1.5 billion worth of food for delivery through the end of April. The additional funding for the program was included in the COVID-19 relief package as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed in December, the website states.
Cars and trucks also lined out along Union Street, creating a queue going both ways that volunteer Michelle Baker, of Coolsville, had a hard time managing as she tried to control the traffic flow at the Fairgrounds.
“Where are the college students?” Baker, 44, shouted at The Messenger reporter while trying to negotiate with two vehicles trying to get a spot in the fairgrounds line.
She expressed her frustration that she felt the volunteer effort was understaffed when thousands of Ohio University students had returned to Athens, and had nothing to do.
“Give back, give back to the community that we live in,” Baker said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, if you’re living in Athens County, we need all the help we can get.
Baker added she was getting out and giving back to serve God.
“I’m doing it for God,” Baker said. “It makes my heart warm knowing that I’m giving back.”
Another volunteer, Augustina Ortsin Mends, brought her two young sons with her to volunteer to show them the value of charity.
She spoke to The Athens Messenger in between loading cars.
“I wanted my boys here, to learn the act of charity, to appreciate whatever they have, because everyone is struggling with COVID right now, so I want them to learn to appreciate what they have but also learn to share.”
Ortsin Mends, an Ohio University student from Ghana, said she believes helping people is the right thing to do because it strengthens the community and those around you – and therefore yourself.
She said in Ghana, she learned the value of having lunch with or helping feed the unfortunate, and that inspired her to help in Athens County.
“Once you get any opportunity to help, you better, because once somebody is better off, you are also better off,” Ortsin Mends said.
Another volunteer, Katie Bostic, of Gallia, said she chose to volunteer after driving by the fairgrounds and seeing how many people were lined up before the distribution had even started
People in line receiving food told The Messenger they had been waiting for two hours before the distribution began.
“I’ve never seen anything so big,” Bostic said. “I was eager to come help because I know there were a lot of people that needed it.”
She said even though she was not an Athens County resident, she hoped to build community in the area she lived in.
“It’s a big deal for me to be able to help in any way I can and make sure people have food,” Bostic said.
The program will be available on all Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the next four weeks, with the final distribution happening on Feb. 27, according to a release.
Anybody who seeks to volunteer can arrive at the fairgrounds before distribution, or join The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition Facebook page.
