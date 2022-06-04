In Athens County, Athens City-County Health Department’s community health workers bridge the divide that sometimes exists between diabetes patients and their health care providers.
The City of Athens and Athens County both issued separate proclamations making Monday Community Health Worker Day.
The health department will host a reception to celebrate the day at noon Monday at its facility at 278 W. Union St., Athens.
“Since Community Health Workers are a quickly growing part of the health care workforce, there has been a lot of discussion about how to educate Ohioans about them and also highlight their importance and contributions to a healthy community,” Kerri Shaw, associate professor of instruction in the College of Health Sciences and Professions and Community Health Worker lead for the Ohio University Alliance for Population Health, said, in a press release. “They have been critical during the COVID pandemic, for example, yet there are still people who don’t know what a CHW is.”
CHWs come from the communities they serve and from all backgrounds, whether that is right out of high school, in recovery from substance abuse, have a doctorate, or even a retired teacher. In recognizing the work they do, they are not only being honored for their profession but are being celebrated as individual community members as well.
Ruth Dudding, director of community health and engagement, along with former-community health worker Meredith Erlewine and part-time community health worker Margot Baker, spoke to The Messenger regarding the department’s CHW program.
Dudding said that most CHWs are already active in their community.
“There are people in the community who are already connecting people to resources, who are already somebody someone goes too, because they trust them for support. That’s who these people are right here,” she said.
Started in 2016, the department’s CHWs focus on diabetes care and prevention. At first, providers weren’t sure how to incorporate CHWs into patient care, Dudding said. Now, they work side-by-side.
Community health workers do not have to be licensed by the state board of nursing, but the health department’s staff is. At first, the workers were originally volunteers who made a positive behavior change to work with people who were trying to improve their health.
“It was more about prevention,” Dudding said. “But then we got involved with Marshall University ... we really started focusing on people with high-risk diabetes.”
For a client to be assigned a CHW, a health care provider checks whether a patient is willing to receive extra help and contacts the health department. The CHW then contacts the client to arrange a visit. They work on setting goals to help manage their care.
“The goal might be trying a new vegetable by the next time we visit, or the goal might be walking to the mailbox and back three times by the next time we visit,” Erlewine said. “Some people will find it easier to achieve those small goals if they know that we’re coming back to ask how did that go in a week, versus coming back in three to six months when they go to a physician appointment.”
As a part-time community health worker, Baker can see up to 12 clients at a time.
“I have some clients that I see monthly, and we might touch base by phone at a different time,” she said. “I have some that I see every week in person and still probably talk to at least once a week or through a text. It’s so individualized. One client, I might spend 20 minutes with. Another client, I might spend two hours, just depending on their needs in the moment.”
Erlewine trained Baker as a CHW. Erlewine told her workers don’t just deal with a client and their diabetes.
“You become a friend. So they kind of come to you, you find out a little bit of everything,” Baker recalled Erlewine as saying. “Because everything gets in the way of taking care of diabetes: Not having a car, not having money, not having a family who supports you ...”
During each client visit, the worker takes notes that are shared with the provider. Sometimes, the worker meets with a provider to see what a client should be doing and relays that back to them.
“We would often get notes or calls back from the provider saying, ‘Oh gosh, thanks for letting me know that they’re doing better,’” Erlewine said. “That’s also an avenue for us to ask questions.”
Some people don’t talk to their provider during a visit, but may talk with a CHW, Dudding said.
For example, Baker once had a client who discussed a negative experience she had at the doctor’s office.
“She felt that the health care system didn’t care,” she said. “But you have to remember that in the doctor’s office, everyone is busy. They have so many people they’re seeing and they’re not trying to leave someone out or intentionally causing them to feel bad. They just have so much time.
“So, this provider took her own time to call this client and just listen to her concerns,“ Baker said.
One of the biggest things, community health workers do is learning how to listen, Dudding said.
“Mostly what they need is somebody to listen to them, to hear where they are, what their fears are, where they struggle and why,” Erlewine said.
Dudding discussed how Erlewine once had a client who was homebound and didn’t have transportation, so she and the client went on the bus and they learned about the public transportation system together. Erlewine also once helped a client sign up for her employer’s prescription drug coverage.
“Community health workers can help people through those new experiences,” Dudding said. “I also think the thing that’s great about community health workers is how you can help them. … These clients are experts in their health. They’re the ones who know how this is going to work out. We really value their perspective and help people work through things based on what they know, and what they need to know, what they want to know and what they can do.”
Sometimes, being a CHW is celebrating small successes, Baker said.
“Especially in those moments when they’re feeling like ‘I just didn’t want to’ or ‘I just couldn’t,’” she said. “‘So let’s talk about what you did do.’ And then finding that nugget that ‘Oh well you know, I only drank half a can of pop and I thought, I just need a glass of water.’ That was perfect. … When you find those little things, then it’s kind of, ‘Okay, maybe I can do this.’”
The health department works closely with Ohio University’s Community Health Workers program for training. The health department hopes to get a grant to expend its community health worker services to mental health and other illnesses.
“For us, it’s an expression of gratitude,” Baker said. “It is a chance to give back to the community. ... There are so many things — resources and people in the area that reach out with helping hands. It’s amazing.”
