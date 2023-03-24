Six Athens community members are ready to lace their running shoes for the annual OhioHealth Race for a Reason.
Bill Hauschild, co-director for the annual event, announced late Thursday the six stars who will be racing to raise funds for various reasons that they are passionate about.
The Athens Stars and their reasons they are racing are:
Mark Enriques - Tunnels to Towers
Shannon Kiser – Bobcat Swim Club
Rachel Bail – Athens County Area Transportation Fund
Ali Johnstone – Ohio University Women’s Field Hockey
Rodney Tomblin – OhioHealth Athens Has Heart
Shawn Mallet– The Gathering Place / Women for Recovery
The 2023 OhioHealth Race for a Reason is set for April 28 and 29 and will consist of six events: The Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions Sprint Triathlon/Duathlon; the OU ROTC Mud Run presented by Power 105; the Quidel 5K presented by the OUCU Financial; the Memorial Health System 3K Walk; the Remote Race presented by the Ohio University Heritage College of Medicine; and the Youth Splash & Dash, presented by the Ohio University Patton College of Education.
"On Saturday, April 29, a group of incredible heroes from the Athens community will be racing to raise funds for Reason(s) that they are passionate about while participating in the OhioHealth Race for a Reason. These men and women represent all there is to love about Athens – from the city itself, to the university, to the local businesses," a release announcing the stars stated.
In the weeks leading up to the event, each star and their reason will be featured in an Athens Messenger article.
In an interview with the Messenger, Hauschild explained how were the stars chosen.
"We try to choose a cross section of the Athens Community with representation from the Athens Community nonprofits and businesses as well as Ohio University Administration and Athletics, Back in 2019 when we started the Racing with the Athens Stars initiative we had 13 stars. The last two years we've reduced that number to 6 stars in order to better focus the philanthropic impact for our reasons," Hauschild said.
As the event nears, the stars will utilize different training processes, he explained.
"One of our current stars is participating in a 14-week triathlon training program that has been offered through Ohio University's WellWorks fitness center. But, most of our stars do their own training."
The events are scheduled at Ohio University near Peden Stadium and are hosted by Ohio University’s Sports Administration Graduate Program and Ohio University’s Valor military ministry. Organizers say that they could not put on an event of this magnitude without the partnership with OhioHealth, which has been the overall sponsor for the Race since its first year. The race continues to grow in popularity on campus, in the Athens community, and the surrounding area.
The theme of the race is “What’s Your Reason.”
The idea behind the event is to encourage on-campus and off-campus organizations to participate in a unique and innovative event that thrives on teamwork and community while raising money for various charities and non-profits. Organizers will focus and highlight participants and their individual “reasons.”
Since its beginning in 2011 the event has averaged 850 participants per year. Over $600,000 has been raised for hundreds of different charities, nonprofits and student organizations.
“We are hoping to return to our average number of 850 participants,” Hauschild said, adding that “Last year ,we had 511 participants coming out of COVID. I think that people are eager to get out and enjoy the spring weather. What better way to do this than participating in a race that gives back to the Athens community?”
Hauschild cited several reasons that should encourage people to participate in the event or sponsor a star.
"Come and join us," he said. "This is a great family event with a positive impact on our community. The OhioHealth Race for a Reason is one of the many reasons why Athens, Ohio is such a special place to live. There is something for everyone. Take a leisurely stroll with our 3K Walk, throw down with a flat fast 5k Run, get dirty with our Mud Run, or push your limits with our Sprint Triathlon/Duathlon/or Aquabike. You can participate as an individual or as a 3--person team for the triathlon or five-person team for the Mud Run."
Hauschild said he has been involved as a faculty adviser for the race since 2012 when the Athletes in Action Triathlon joined forces with the Run for a Reason, which was a 5k and Mud Run put on by the Ohio University Sports Administration Graduate Program.
The co-director gave "Special thanks to our sponsors. We could not put on an event like this without their partnership."
Registration is now open, and you can sign up at www.ohioraceforareason.org and get more information by following Ohio Race For A Reason on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
