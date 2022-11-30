A community paramedic would be a helpful addition to the first-response capabilities in Athens County, said Chris Carrick, a paramedic and emergency medical technician, who works on the county’s mobile crisis team.
Carrick, along with representatives of the Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (317 Board) and Athens County Emergency Medical Services, talked to the Athens County Board of Commissioners about the possible position Tuesday. The commissioners meet in the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
The team is a type of community paramedicine that strictly focuses on mental health, although Carrick said he also does a fair bit of community paramedic work.
“Our job is when somebody is in mental health crisis … they’re manic, or a psychotic complaint where they can’t take care of themselves. … My partner and I are dispatched to do de-escalate the situation,” he said. “We do risk assessment, medical assessment and possibly transport them to a facility in Columbus that handled mental health cases exclusively.”
Carrick noted that the mobile crisis team is a pilot program that runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is a partnership between the 317 board, Athens County EMS and Hopewell. It is run through grants.
“The goal is to extend the program, get people the correct treatment they need instead of the police showing up or EMS shows up out of no where,” Carrick said. “Sometimes the goal is to keep these people in their homes as much as they can.”
Carrick noted that as a paramedic, he can take people to the hospital and give his medical opinion to help people get the care they need.
“I can’t do blood work or anything like that, but I can generally spot when somebody needs to go to the (emergency room),” he said. “If we find out somebody has taken pills or has a severe medical condition that needs to be monitored before they go to the facility, we take them to the ER. But, we try to keep people out of the ER as much as we can, because the ER is overloaded.”
The mobile crisis team often goes out into the county to conduct welfare checks on people who other people are worried about.
“Someone who has a mental health issue will react much better to us knocking on their door than the sheriff’s office,” Carrick said.
While he didn’t not have the exact amount of patients the crisis team has helped, Carrick noted that the number of patients in 2021 was lower than they would have liked.
“This year, we’ve had a significant increase from last year,” he said.
As far as having community paramedicine in Athens County, Carrick said they could do well-checks on medical patients who just got out of major surgeries who go home with no one to help them.
“It would be nice to have somebody to go check on people who don’t know how to set up their equipment after they are out of the hospital or they get a new diagnosis,” he said.
Community paramedics could lessen the amount of times ambulances are sent out on calls to someone that doesn’t necessarily have an emergency. He noted that EMS has regulars, people who call several times a week for medical care. Some need their vital signs checked or need to help getting off the floor.
“It may not be an emergency to us, but it’s an emergency to them,” Carrick said. “If we had someone who could head that off before it happens, so we don’t have to send the trucks and possibly be on that call when somebody really needs us, it would be great.”
One of the problems with community paramedicine is that the agencies don’t get reimbursed for most of the services they provide, according to EMS Director Rick Callebs.
“Medicaid, Medicare and most of the insurance companies don’t pay for these type of runs,” Callebs said of the runs they would do providing community paramedicine.
“The current model is that EMS picks up someone, provides a certain level of treatment and then transports them to a hospital,” he said. “(Insurance) doesn’t recognize care in the home, whether it’s mental health care or some other kind of care. We have trouble sometimes getting paid for the diabetic cases, in which we give them medicine at home and then their blood sugar level returns to normal. Between what we do and they eat a boloney sandwich and a glass of orange juice and they’re fine. They don’t need to go to the hospital. A lot of times we don’t get reimbursed for that and we probably save the (insurance) system $2,500.”
Athens County EMS and other health care providers are working on changing the insurance system, as community paramedicine is becoming more common across the nation.
“There are a lot of initiatives across the country right now where (changing medicaid) seems to be the logical places to start,” Calebs said. “If you can get Medicaid on board and enough states do that, then Medicare notices. When Medicare notices, then the private insurance companies tend to say ‘Okay, well, here’s the recommended route from the people people who are tied in with the billing thing.”
Also during the meeting, the commissioners rejected two bids that were almost double the estimated cost of the proposed Athens County 911 and Emergency Communications building in The Plains.
Both bids for the project, without the three alternates, were between $11 million and $11.7 million, almost double the estimated cost of $5.5 million.
Eric Chambers, an architect with Brandstetter Carroll Inc., said the proposed building is 10,589 square feet, so the bids would cost about $1,000 per square feet of building.
“Most of these facilities that we do, we’re seeing them anywhere from $550 to $600 a square foot,” he told commissioners Charlie Adkins and Lenny Eliason.
Eliason said the next step would be to go through the bids and come back to the commissioners with recommendations. The process will take a few weeks, Chambers said.
In other matters, the commissioners received budget proposals for the Court of Common Pleas and the Athens County Engineer’s Office. The last of the hearings are expected to be held at the next meeting.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
