NELSONVILLE — Something a little different is being promoted by the Nelsonville City administrators: A Home of the Month contest.
In an effort to encourage community pride and engagement in cleaning up the town, Code Enforcement Officer Becky Barber decided to go about drumming up this support through a home of the month contest. As code officer, Barber attempts to keep the town presentable and up to code. However, she’s been spending more time fighting blight than anything else.
The goal of the new contest is to uplift the homeowners investing time and resources into keeping their homes attractive.
“Nelsonville is a beautiful city with many wonderful homes, from bungalows to Victorian mansions,” Barber said. “As a city we believe it our privilege to honor these homes.”
The program was Barber’s idea, and approved by the Nelsonville Planning Commission. The Commission will make up part of the committee voting on the nominees.
“As you’re aware, there are a lot of folks still negative in general, and I’m hoping this program instills some excitement and pride in the town with both residents and city officials,” Barber said. “I think we need to recognize the beautiful homes — because we have them.”
Barber noted that the size or price of a home does not impact the nomination. Instead, the judges will be looking to see who takes pride in their home — anything from washed windows to a well-groomed yard counts.
“It’s not about affording, it’s about cleaning up your yards,” she explained. “You can look at a house and see if the residents have pride in their home.”
She said she will be looking for just “well-maintained homes.”
Nominations can be submitted online, emailed to administration@cityofnelsonville.com or via a printed submission dropped off at the City Manager’s office. Barber noted that anyone can nominate themselves or neighbors throughout the city. She noted some background information will be found on each home, such as property tax records, to ensure the city is not promoting shirking of city code.
“As the code office, I always have to give negative news,” Barber said, “But this program will instill some pride in folks that may not have pride right now in their homes.”
She said the winners of each month will receive a sign recognizing their achievement and notoriety. She’s also hoping to ensure each winner gets a gift card to a local hardware store, and is contemplating funding the first few months out of her own pocket.
“I would just like to show people in the community that the city really does care,” she said.
