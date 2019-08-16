THORNVILLE — While Tristin Boring never got to show and sell his prize-winning steer, he was recently welcomed home with a trail of tractors to grace his return back to the Boring Brothers Farm from his 10-week stay in the hospital.
Boring was struck by a car in late May while pulling his John Deere Gator onto a roadway.
He was immediately transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus for multiple surgeries and sedations as doctors removed pieces of his skull.
In June, he was released from intensive care and transferred to the neurology floor at Nationwide Children’s Hospital to begin his rehab.
Boring has been involved in 4-H since he was 9 years old, and has been heavily dedicated to his animals, farm and family since then.
Unable to work with and show his market steer at the Perry County Fair this summer, his younger brother, Chase, stepped up to help. Chase fed, exercised and showed the steer well enough to win Reserve Grand Champion.
The surprise that struck all was the record-breaking sale Chase Boring experienced as his brother’s steer sold for $13 a pound, totaling $17,108, and defeating the Grand Champion in 2019 and all years prior.
“It was an outside judge, and they picked Tristin’s steer without knowing what had happened to Tristin, or if it was even Tristin showing the animal,” said the boys’ aunt, Jackie Edwards. “The steer really did earn the Reserve Grand Champion position, and I think everybody just really wanted to rally around Tristin and help his family out.”
A total of 45 families and organizations combined their efforts to buy the animal.
Along with the buyers, Edwards reported that several kids donated part of their animal’s profits to the cause.
“The majority of the money will go toward his medical bills,” Edwards stated. “Everyone was really aware of Tristin’s situation and were pulling for him.”
The community support for Boring was not only shown at the sale, but also throughout events during fair week. Along with shirts, a quilt was created in honor of “Pulling for Tristin.”
After a 76-day stay at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Boring finally got to go back to his family in Thornville. The welcome party that awaited his return was of many.
“I think it’s a great tribute to the people and friends and family in the community that supports someone in their time of need,” his grandfather TJ Edwards told The Perry County Tribune. “Every kind of thing can be done has been done for us.”
Now that Boring is back home, he will continue his rehabilitation with the help of his family. However, his work on the farm will resume shortly as he plans to show his steer at the National Livestock Exchange in Louisville, Kentucky, which will be towards the end of November.
Aleksei Pavloff and Emily Moore are staff journalists for The Perry County Tribune.
