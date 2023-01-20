Creating a countywide Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) would incentivize economic development by making it more attractive for property developers to build in Athens County, according to Mollie Fitzgerald, executive director of the Athens County Economic Development Authority.
She approached commissioners with the idea of creating such an area Tuesday during the board’s meeting in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
“It works very similarly to an enterprise zone agreement, how that tax management program works,” Fitzgerald said. “… However, instead of benefiting a business, it would benefit the developer of the property, per Ohio Revised Code.”
The program can be established at the county, village, city or township level. If enacted, elected officials can specify what types of developments can be included, such as housing, commercial or industrial.
There are no CRAs in the county, although the Village of Albany is currently working to establish one, Fitzgerald said. The City of Athens had a reinvestment area in the 1990s, but it had lapsed.
“What really kick started the conversation (in Albany) is, we had a developer down to the Carpenter Road land," Fitzgerald said. "They said, 'This is great property. We were interested and want to build.' They were looking at the 100,000-square-foot range for a spec building in southeast Ohio. And they said, 'You need to have a CRA. You need to have a zoning in place.' ... Those were their two big criteria.”
The first step to creating a community reinvestment area is do a housing survey that shows that a CRA is needed due to disinvestment in the community. Fitzgerald said The Montrose Group LLC, based in Columbus, said they could do the survey for $10,000.
“That includes, not only the housing survey, but they would put together and draft of legislation,” she said. “They would submitted it to ODOD (Ohio Department of Development). They would do all the heavy lifting there.”
Jessica Dapore, with the Incentis Group, endorsed the CRA. The company, with locations in Cincinnati, Chicago and more, is a consulting firm that focuses on incentive structuring, tax-increment financing, location analysis and securing tax credits for businesses.
The company is working with Modular Genetics, which is interested in locating in the speculative building that is currently being built in Bill Theisen Industrial Park in The Plains.
“They'd like to see a CRA established to proceed, because they see the benefit of those tax savings with all of the improvements we're gonna be putting into that building,” Fitzgerald said.
“They require somewhere around 40,000 square feet for the phase one of this project,” Dapore said of Modular Genetic. “That would allow them to kick off manufacturing and kind of scale up from there.”
She noted that the business would create about 20 direct jobs that are high quality. They are expected to have an average annual salary or wage of about $75,000 a year.
The company is proposing to invest about $30 million in construction and around $12 million in equipment, Dapore said.
“They're still working on their financing of that $30 million. So that's why we are requesting the CRA support," she said. "A property tax abatement or exemption frees up money in their operating budget in future years to cover financing that they would secure at the front end to cover or to construct the project.”
With the CRA in place, businesses can use funds that would have been used to cover property taxes to go toward financing costs to get the project off the ground, Dapore said. She suggested a 25-year, 100% tax abatement on the spec building.
Fitzgerald noted that unlike enterprise zone agreements, CRAs never really go above 60% tax abatement. The county could go for 100%, but would have to get local public schools' boards of education approval.
If the county decides to create a CRA "as soon as practical," Dapore said she believes Modular Genetics would be more willing to relocate in Athens County.
Fitzgerald said creating a CRA within the county has come up several times in the past year while talking with developers outside of Athens that are interested in developing here.
“Whether it’s housing or commercial or industrial buildings, they want CRAs,” she said of developers. “It really helps their project move forward, and like Jessica says, it helps with all of the other financing pieces that need to come into place.”
Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked Fitzgerald why it seems like so many companies that want to move to Athens County don’t want to help schools out by paying property taxes.
“I think short term, it’s to help them finance their projects because they can get those tax savings,” she said. “That is money that otherwise would be spent to build out the project. If they can save a little bit there, then they can go after PACE financing, for example, and get more funding. It’s just a short-term solution to really help with their cash flow. I think with the end goal being more development and more property tax generated in the long-term.”
President Lenny Eliason noted that he thought it would be a good idea if the agreement would have 100% tax abatement for 10 years and then start a sliding scale after that over a 25-year period, rather then 100% for 25 years.
Dapore noted that in terms of tax abatement, the new business' funds are all new dollars in the community. It doesn’t impact the current base that schools and other tax jurisdictions are already collecting.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel suggested talking with the school boards, because there are some parts of the county that need more investment in than others.
If developed, the CRA would only cover unincorporated area in the county, because “all these municipalities have their own ability to do it,” Eliason said.
In other matters, the county talked about possible problems with AEP Ohio’s plan to put in new electrical lines in the county.
Lindsay Branham, Melinda Stevens and Malcolm Melvin, all with AEP Ohio, talked about the company’s new feasibility study.
The study includes new power lines along U.S. Route 50 and State Route 144, heading toward Washington County. New substations are proposed in Guysville and possibly Stewart.
Branham said the new project will connect with existing infrastructure, improving its stability.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners worked on fine-tuning the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. The budget still has not been passed and a temporary budget is in place until March.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room, second floor of the courthouse annex.
