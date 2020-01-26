The Athens Farmers Market is inching closer to it’s new home after a community forum on Thursday, Jan. 23. The Farmers Market welcomed residents at the Athens Community Center to share their thoughts on two different relocation options during the informal event.
The forum was a follow up to the conversation and workshop that was held in late September 2019. Community members took the opportunity to voice their opinions, both by speaking with city officials and those involved with the project, and by writing down their thought on multiple boards with different topics set up for the event. Some of the topics included various uses for the grounds of the community center, food trucks, the dog park, festivals and movie nights.
Athens City Mayor Steve Patterson was on hand for the event to listen to the community’s thoughts. According to Patterson this project is about giving the Farmers Market a sense of stability. “The farmers market was always 60 days from not being able to use the space it was on (because of an opt out clause),” Patterson said.
For years the Farmers Market has been held in the parking lot of the Market on State on Saturday mornings and Wednesday mornings during the warmer months.
“The Market from 1973 to the late 90’s was on this property (the Community Center),” Leslie Schaller, Director of programs at ACEnet said. When the Community Center was being built, the Farmers Market moved off the property. The new plan would bring it back to it’s original home.
The proposed location at the Community Center is due in part an older city ordinance that states that the Farmers Market is able to use space on the Community Center’s property.
Put before the community were two different ideas for how to best utilize the Community Center property. The two locations are either the parking lot under the solar panels, on the east end of campus, or where the dog park is currently located on the west end of campus. If this option were chosen, the dog park would be relocated to the east end of campus near the bike path.
Both options have been hotly debated within the community. Some concerns have been the proximity to the wastewater treatment plant if the dog park is relocated, and the loss of parking if the Farmers Market is moved to the solar panel area.
Milena Miller, a resident of immediate area where the proposed site is, attended the event to voice her opinion as a person who it will directly effect. “A lot of the decisions are made by people who don’t live here,” Miller said, going on to state that none of the city officials live in the immediate area. Miller’s largest concern about the proposed relocation is traffic, given the close proximity to US-50 and SR-32.
Athens resident Jeremy Biddinger believes that the relocation can only be an asset. “Whatever the structure ends up being, it’s something that would be beneficial to the Market. To have a permanent place that will be semi-shelter from the weather – it’s a no-brainer.”
After a decision is made on which plan the Athens Farmers Market will move forward with, the plan will be brought before the Athens City Council for a vote. According to Schaller, they are hoping for everything to be finalized by fall 2020.
