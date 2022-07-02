The Athens County Board of Commissioners received an update on TAM Construction’s work in the Radford Road area during its meeting Friday.
TAM is keeping track of the public’s complaints at the US 50 Sanitary Sewer Project. A crew is specifically working on cleaning, said company representatives and Project Engineer Gary Silcott, with DLZ Corporation, which is supervising the project.
One of the big concerns has been ditching along the roads, according to board President Lenny Eliason. He noted that some spots that had ditching, no longer have it. The lack of ditches is causing water to run into residents’ properties during a rain event.
A TAM Construction representative said that one of the areas of concern was taken care of a few weeks ago, when the company increased the grade of the ditches so water would flow to the catch basins at a faster rate.
The company’s staff noted that during the June 22-23 rainstorm, it seemed like some areas of the county received two to thee inches of rain in a few hours, overloading the newly constructed stormwater drainage systems.
In an area along Nurad Road, there were also reports of flooding.
Athens County Water and Sewer Superintendent Rich Kasler noted that the slopping road is lower on its left side than on its right.
“So if you get any spillover, the straw gets accumulated next to the catch basins, and the water won’t go in there,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot better off once everything gets to grow in and settles in. It’s just a situation I would assume they always had a problem with or they wouldn’t have a French drain across the front of their driveway. Their driveway is lower than the road.”
Eliason said he received an email earlier Friday saying TAM Construction took care of a problem a resident complained about.
In the Estates Drive area, a resident complained about having several inches of water in his basement after the late June storm.
TAM Construction installed a sewer line according to the plans, across Estates Drive. During the major rain events around June 22, the water seemed to be migrating down to the stone bedding and following the sewer line and coming out at the lowest point, which happened to be on private property.
The company recorded the residence’s drain lines in the basement. TAM representatives told Eliason and Commissioner Charlie Adkins that the flood drain was not property connected to another 6-inch storm line, which was plugged with debris and inadequately sized.
When asked if they thought their construction impacted the person’s property, TAM Construction representatives said they did not disturb the existing storm sewer. They said they believed that through the construction process, water was added to the storm water system that it was unable to handle during the rain event.
The homeowner was asked to excavate his flood drain, expose it and leave it open. If another major storm event occurs, there will be a place for the water to go until an amicable, permanent solution can be found.
“He has a hole in his yard where the water is able to escape,” Silcott said.
Adkins noted that he received a complaint about the amount of dust on Selby Road from the construction project. That part of the project is being done by Fields Excavating.
“I got a call from a woman a couple of times saying the dust is so bad that she had ended up at the ER,” he said. “I was there yesterday and about four o’clock. It was probably as good of a dusty day that you could have. I was on my bike, so I pulled over.”
Adkins filmed several cars going along the road and showed it to those at the meeting. He noted that when he looked at the vehicles on nearby properties, he could see a film of dust covering them.
Silcott said he would send a letter to Fields asking them to put some water down or something to reduce the amount of dust in the construction area.
The county also asked Silcott and Kasler to meet with the Athens and Alexander township trustees in regards to paving for the project.
Currently, there is no formal document between the county and the townships as to which entity will repair and repave the roads once the sanitary sewer project is completed.
Eliason said they originally planned to give the townships American Rescue Plan funds to repave the roads. Silcott and Kasler said they met with a few trustees at least twice and gave them information to present to the full board of trustees, but haven’t heard anything back.
Silcott was directed to find out how much money the county will have leftover on the project to do paving. He and Kasler have been asked to meet with the township trustees in the near future to get an agreement signed.
In other matters regarding the water and sewer projects, Kasler and Silcott discussed the Village at Rolling Hills with the board.
In 2017, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency authorized the mobile home park’s wastewater treatment works to discharge into Margaret Creek. The authorization ends on July 31.
Village of Rolling Hills, located in Athens Township, asked Athens County if it can hook up to the county’s collection system as a backup to an electric pump that will take wastewater to a sewage treatment plant.
The county commissioner asked for a $250,000 bond and some kind of agreement before moving forward. The county will talk to the EPA to get some clarification on the project.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel was not at the meeting.
Athens County Commissioners will next meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in commissioner chambers, in the Athens County Courthouse annex.
