Big Perm's Dispensary Ohio LLC, which plans to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Athens, has filed an appeal against the Ohio Board of Pharmacy in Athens County Court of Common Pleas for its proposed dispensary in Cincinnati.
The state agency denied the company's provisional medical marijuana dispensary license for a location at 6 W. 4th St., Cincinnati, according to court documents.
On Feb. 22, 2023, the board denied the application, saying it needed to be completed. In particular, the agency wrote in its denial that the floor plan and subsequent responses for clarification failed to identify "an enclosed delivery bay or other equally secured delivery area" that meets Ohio Revised Code.
In March 2022, the agency approved a provisional license for the company's location at 554 Richland Ave., Athens.
Attorneys Thomas Haren and Patrick Walsh of Frantz Ward LLP, based in Cleveland, filed the appeal on the behalf of Big Perm's, which lists its address as being in Athens.
The company also has a location in Jeffersonville.
Once open, Big Perm's in Athens will carry a selection of cannabis based THC and CBD dispensary menu products to help patients who have received their Ohio marijuana cards, according to the company's. All products sold at this dispensary will be tested by 3rd party independent labs licensed by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.
