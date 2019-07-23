An Illinois company and its owner pleaded innocent Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated theft and telecommunications.
Steve Moser, owner of the Cambridge Cleanroom Corp. in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, entered the plea in the case in which it’s alleged the company failed to provide services paid for by RXQ Compounding of Albany.
Judge Patrick Lang set a tentative trial date of Oct. 1, and released Moser on his own recognizance with the condition that he surrender his passport.
Both the company and Moser were indicted in June by an Athens County grand jury.
At the time, County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Moser was paid more than $200,000 by RXQ Compounding to install cleanrooms at RXQ’s new facility in Albany.
Moser “failed to provide the services that he was paid for,” Blackburn asserted.
The case was investigated by the prosecutor’s office.
RXQ Compounding is a maker of sterile pharmaceuticals and is transitioning its manufacturing operation in the Ohio University Innovation Center to the Albany facility.
The company will be receiving a tax abatement for improvements made at the Albany site, although the completion date of the manufacturing facility has been pushed back twice.
RXQ Compounding is to receive a 10-year, 60 percent tax abatement on property improvements starting in 2021 for tax year 2020, and construction is to be completed by Sept. 30 of this year.
Earlier this month, company founder and President Ed Zatta told the Athens County Commissioners that the project is nearing completion.
