The Athens County Commissioners met Tuesday with representatives from TAM Construction to discuss complaints from some residents about sewage backing up and talk about the US 50 Sewer Project.
TAM Construction, is under contract, with the county to replace to storm sewer off of Nurad Road.
"We're getting complaints from people that drainage is being taken out and not put back," Commissioner Lenny Eliason said. "We have had three (complaints) and two more this morning on Nurad about smell and sewage running down the road and things like that."
"We want to make sure that the understanding is that stuff goes back the way it was found, especially when it's related to drainage that has been put in when it's disturbed, that stuff has to go back," Eliason said.
Eliason said that when people call the commissioners saying the the contractors are not being responsive to them is in "an extraordinary step."
"You're our representative," Eliason said(to the TAM representatives.) You're working for us, in this case, through a contract and it's important we make sure we're trying to satisfy people."
"For clarification, we never refused to reinstall the storm sewer," Kurt Montle with TAM Construction said. "It was a means and methods and timing of the reinstallation. I discussed that with (Supt.) Rich (Kasler)."
Montle said he would like to discuss the issue of communication. First Montle said he would like to expedite the time it takes him to find out when a complaint is received by the commissioners.
Montle said there were delays from the time the commissioners received complaints until his team received the specific details being addressed.
"It's hard for us to address a specific issue until we have that information," Montle said. "If we could figure out a a direction or chain in regards to getting that information to us. so we can more responsive."
The commissioners agreed to copy the concerns directly to the contractors on site.
