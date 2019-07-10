The completion date for a local company to complete an expansion project was extended Tuesday by the Athens County Commissioners as part of a tax abatement the company will be receiving.
In February, the commissioners delayed the abatement for one year at the request on RXQ Compounding, which has been constructing a manufacturing facility at Albany but has experienced delays in getting the project completed.
The 10-year, 60 percent tax abatement on property improvements was changed to start in 2021 for tax year 2020 and construction was to be completed June 30 of this year, which didn’t happen.
On Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to extend the completion date to Sept. 30.
Company founder and President Ed Zatta told the commissioners that the project is nearing completion.
Zatta said a fire inspection of the sprinkler system was planned for that day (Tuesday) and, if it went well as he expected, a temporary occupancy permit should be issued next week. He also said the final electrical inspection was scheduled for next week, and the plumbing has already been finalized.
The company, which makes sterile medicines for human and veterinary uses, currently manufactures in the Ohio University Innovation Center. Zatta said he expects RXQ to be out of the center by Aug. 30.
The Messenger reported last month that the company issued a voluntary recall of its products on June 18 because of concern the sterility could by be guaranteed. Zatta told The Messenger on Tuesday that the company has not received any reports of adverse medical reaction by patients who were administered the recalled products prior to the recall.
