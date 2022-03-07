stewart – As the Federal Hocking Local School District focuses on issues of diversity and inclusion, two of the district’s professional interns, both people of color, remain concerned over issues related to the recent suspension of Middle and High School Principal Cliff Bonner.
Bonner was briefly suspended as principal following an incident in which he stated examples of racial slurs at a Feb. 4 virtual staff development meeting. At the meeting, staff were discussing issues with students using racist language.
Maraya Brown, 22, and Megan Rose, 22, contacted the Messenger and said important details were left out of its reporting.
Brown and Rose are both Ohio University seniors studying education and are in their third year of internship placements at the Federal-Hocking district, with Rose interning in history education and Brown in English education.
Brown is Black, and Rose is Chinese American.
Federal-Hocking Superintendent David Hanning was quoted in previous coverage saying Bonner was suspended over concerns that he “didn’t listen… or wasn’t willing to listen” to concerns raised by the two interns about his listing examples of racial slurs.
Hanning was also quoted as saying, “Later we learned that [Bonner] did offer an opportunity for the two student interns from OU to meet with him, which they declined.”
Brown said she felt “dismissed” by the district’s explanation of events in the article, while Rose said the district’s explanation “puts it on us — that it’s our fault that we couldn’t get this resolved.”
The pair shared additional details about what happened following the Feb. 4 meeting.
On Monday, Feb. 7, Brown and Rose said they each approached Bonner individually, as students were exiting a district assembly.
They each asked Bonner to meet with them to discuss concerns related to their experience as people of color within the district, and specifically what they described as Bonner’s repeated use of the ‘n-word’ at the Feb. 4 meeting.
Bonner repeatedly declined these initial requests for a meeting, Brown and Rose said.
Later the same day, Bonner offered to meet with Brown and Rose through an intermediary, but Brown and Rose declined.
Hanning said these details, shared by Brown and Rose, are consistent with his understanding of what occurred. He said he “didn’t intentionally leave things out” of his initial description of events.
“I wasn’t trying to intentionally paint a different picture or anything like that,” Hanning said.
Hanning added that the district initiated the investigation because he had a “big problem” with Bonner initially refusing to talk with Brown and Rose.
“When somebody has a problem, or a complaint, or a concern, it’s our responsibility to listen to that and to make sure people are being treated appropriately,” Hanning said. “We want to have a positive climate and culture where everyone feels welcome… I don’t want somebody to feel like they can’t share a concern.”
Rose described Bonner’s initial reaction to her request for a meeting as “condescending” and “very dismissive.”
Brown and Rose said Bonner, at the Feb. 4 meeting, asked staff to come to him with ideas. It was in this spirit, they said, that they initially approached Bonner.
“It seemed like he wanted to listen and learn,” Rose said. “And both of us were choosing in that situation to inform him, to try to teach — and that was a lot of bravery on our part.”
She added, “He was basically, like, ‘I don’t have time for you at all…’ To be shot down like that was horrible, especially when you’re putting yourself in a very vulnerable situation, as a person of color… I know we’re just interns, but that was really hurtful.”
Brown said, “We’re interns of color. Like our experience lacks, just because we’re 22 years old.”
Brown said in her conversation with Bonner, he referenced an email apology he had sent to staff, but which she had not received. Brown said Bonner offered to forward the apology and told her, “Go back to class.”
After reviewing the investigation into Bonner’s conduct, Hanning said he is not certain what specifically was said.
However, Hanning said Bonner “made a really, incredibly bad decision” in declining to meet with Brown and Rose.
Hanning added that this was a “snap decision,” in a context in which hundreds of students were exiting an assembly.
Hanning said it would be a “very different situation” if Bonner had not “reflected on it” and offered to meet with Brown and Rose.
In addition to concerns with Bonner’s initial reaction, Brown and Rose said they did not accept Bonner’s subsequent offer for a meeting because they were advised not to by staff members.
After this, Brown and Rose said they sought guidance from OU’s Multicultural Center, and employees at the Multicultural Center reported the incident to others at OU, who eventually reported the incident to Hanning.
Hanning previously said the district initiated its investigation prior to any report from OU.
Following Bonner’s return to the school building on Feb. 21, Rose said Bonner began avoiding her “like the plague.”
The same day, the Messenger first reported on the incident.
Brown said after the article began circulating, some staff members in the building began treating her differently.
It was for this reason that Brown said the pair reached out to the Messenger.
“I’d rather people hate me for the whole truth than half of it,” Brown said.
Brown and Rose said it was never their intent for Bonner to be punished, necessarily.
Brown said she was hoping for a direct apology and for Bonner to “sit down with people and learn something.”
Hanning said this is how the district plans to address the situation going forward.
Last week, at the district’s most recent professional development day, Hanning said staff participated in a discussion on issues of diversity and inclusion facilitated by OU Strategic Director for Diversity and Inclusion and Multicultural Programs and Initiatives Dr. Winsome Chunnu-Brayda.
Hanning said this is “just the beginning,” however.
“When you have these conversations, they’re really ongoing,” Hanning said. “They’re opportunities for staff and students to learn and grow, because they’re difficult topics to discuss, and I don’t think that it’s something that can be addressed in one meeting or one training.”
Brown said many in the district have shown interest in learning from these conversations.
“There are people in that school who do want what’s best and who are trying to learn,” Brown said. “We are saying [Federal-Hocking] needs help, like everywhere else, and we need to accept that.”
Hanning said he believes Bonner will benefit from discussions intended for all staff but added that the district is also working to identify “trainings or things that [Bonner] could do and benefit from individually.”
Bonner declined to comment for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.