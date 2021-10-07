The eighth annual Appalachian Green Teachers Conference will offer educators a wealth of ideas for bringing nature into the classroom and for taking students into the natural world to expand their educational opportunities.
Registration is now open for the conference, which runs Oct. 28-29 at Burr Oak Lodge & Conference Center.
Here are just a few examples of the topics that will be featured during the event::
- Pollinator Gardens for Early Elementary Education
- Growing Fungi to Study Decomposers
- Engaging Kids in Nature
- Medicinal Plants Workshop: Herbal Salve Making
Presenters will include experts from Community Food Initiatives, United Plant Savers, Rural Action, local universities, Logan Elm Local School District and many more. In addition, participants will have plenty of opportunities to compare notes and network with peers.
Conference organizers decided to hold the conference in person, but COVID precautions will be in place.
“We will emphasize outdoor time and masks will be required while indoors to minimize risk for participants,” says Joe Brehm, Rural Action’s Environmental Education Director. “The pandemic and climate change underscore the importance of a conference like ours. We need environmental literacy and passion for science badly, and globally. Teachers need viable options for taking students outside during the school day, and we all need a sense of togetherness and camaraderie.”
Another training opportunity, the Community and Career Connected Learning Summit, is being held by Building Bridges to Careers on Oct. 27 at the Burr Oak Lodge.
Graduate credit and scholarships are available for the Appalachian Green Teachers Conference. To learn more about it and register for events, go to ruralaction.org/greenteachers2021/.
