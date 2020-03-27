Ohio could see as many as 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) a day according to a new projection from the Cleveland Clinic.
Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton discussed the numbers during the daily press conference held with Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday afternoon.
“I’m planning for the worst case scenario,” Acton said. “And I very much hope I’m wrong.”
Ohio officially has passed the 1,000 mark for confirmed cases, with 1,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths as of Friday afternoon. This is a spike of 270 confirmed cases in 24 hours. Athens County remains at one confirmed case.
The projection suggests that the peak of the outbreak may occur in mid May, though DeWine said that can always change.
Though the virus hasn’t fully hit the area yet, DeWine said that in two weeks the coronavirus will “kick in much harder.”
This has the potential to be a problem for the hospitals in the state, as DeWine says that hospitals are in need of two to three times the number of beds they currently have available.
As a result of these projections, DeWine has divided the state into eight regions, and requested that each region have a draft of a plan to increase hospital capacity on his desk by Saturday at 8 a.m. DeWine also asked that the Ohio National Guard help oversee the efforts to increase capacity.
During Friday’s conference, DeWine also signed House Bill 197, which addresses a variety of challenges the state faces due to COVID-19. DeWine detailed the the points of the bill. They include:
- Waiving state-mandated K-12 testing for the 2019-20 school year. It also eliminated Ohio’s school districts and building report cards for the school year.
- Pushing back Ohio’s income tax filing deadline back to July 15, in accordance with the new federal deadline.
- Granting temporary licenses to nursing school graduates.
- Allowing for public meetings to be held electronically, as long as the public is notified.
