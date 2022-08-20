The candidacy request of a local Democrat to be her party’s replacement nominee on the November ballot for the state House of Representatives 94th District seat is heading to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.
Voting in a 2-2 tie along party lines Wednesday, Athens County Board of Elections’ (ACBOE) members turned over to Secretary of State Frank LaRose the request of Tanya Conrath to be her party’s candidate in the race against incumbent Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville).
Conrath, an Athens attorney and businesswoman, was nominated Sunday by the Democratic committees in Athens, Meigs, Morgan and Washington counties as a replacement for Rhyan Goodman, who won the party’s nomination for the House seat in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Conrath’s nomination was pending approval from ACBOE members. The resulting tie occurred as Democratic members, Kate McGuckin and Sky Pettey, voted in favor of the nomination and Republicans Aundrea Carpenter-Colvin and Gary Van Meter voted against the proposal.
According to Athens County Democratic Central Committee chair Kathy Hecht, Goodman contacted the county’s Board of Elections early last week and withdrew his candidacy after garnering 1,149 votes in Athens County and a total of 1,474 votes in the district in the primary election.
Goodman made headlines around the state earlier this year when in February, at 19, he announced his run for the seat. At the time, he was among three men below the age of 20 to seek elected office in the state.
Both Goodman and Edwards ran unopposed in the primary election and were to face each other in the general election.
Hecht said that once the committee realized Goodman was not going to run, they contacted Conrath, who agreed to put her name on the ballot forms for each county represented in the 94th District.
Per state election procedures, the resulting tie vote from the county board forces its members to submit the request to LaRose’s office. LaRose, a Republican, will vote to break the tie.
Board members have 14 days from the vote to file the paperwork to LaRose’s office. Athens County Board of Elections director Debra Lee Quivey said the county’s assistant prosecutor, Zach West, will handle the case and file the paperwork.
Quivey said Friday afternoon that the paperwork had yet to be filed.
Late Friday afternoon the board called for a special meeting to be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the BOE office 15 S. Court St. Room 130.
The agenda for this meeting as listed on an official release submitted by the BOE is for “Renewing and voting on the motion to Substitute Tanya Conrath as Democratic Candidate for Ohio 94th House of Representatives after the Official Canvass.”
Hecht noted that “They are going to vote again about putting Tanya on the ballot because it will be after (Friday’s) meeting where they certified the election count.”
Hecht speculated that it is likely to be the same split vote. “Either way, each member can write up their reasons for their vote before submission.”
Quivey said that at this point nothing has changed in regards to Conrath’s candidacy status.
As for Wednesday’s local vote, Hecht said she was disappointed with the end result.
“I had hoped they would do the right thing, but in the end, it was political,” Hecht said, adding, “She (Conrath) is going to challenge it. Tanya’s prepared to fight it. She could possibly run as a write-in candidate.”
In a statement to the Messenger, Conrath confirmed she is willing to fight for her candidacy, though did not elaborate on her exact plans if LaRose, a Republican, votes against her.
“As of now, it’s a 2-2 tie and Secretary of State Frank LaRose has the tie-breaking vote. Both the Democrats and the Republicans on the Athens County BOE have a 14-day window to prepare briefs to submit to him on the issue. His decision will determine our next steps and legal action is on the table,” Conrath said, adding, “I’m disappointed, but not surprised. We followed the law and did everything right. We will continue to fight to get on the ballot in November because voters deserve a choice. This underscores why I’m running.
“The Republicans care more about holding on to their power than protecting our Democracy. They are taking away our freedoms one by one: the freedom to control our own bodies, the freedom to pursue our path to happiness, the freedom to live in a democracy where our votes count and matter. Today (Wednesday), they took away the right for voters in this district to pick their next representative. It doesn’t end here. I have paths to pursue to get on the ballot and I’m only just getting started.”
Attempts by the Messenger to reach Edwards to comment on the controversy went unanswered at press time.
Rob Nichols, a spokesperson for LaRose’s office, reached out via email to the Messenger to confirm that to his knowledge nothing had been sent to the Secretary of State’s office.
“I don’t think we’ve gotten anything from them yet….certainly, we’re expecting something,” Nichols said.
Hecht said that if LaRose votes against Conrath, the next step would be to file an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court.
“I do know the Supreme Court is backtracking on these issues,” Hecht said, noting that the timetable for the court to hear such a case could possibly be lengthy.
Conrath, a fifth-generation Appalachian from Athens County, has worked on economic development initiatives in the region, according to a release issued by her campaign Monday afternoon in which she formally announced her candidacy.
Conrath’s career has centered on economic development initiatives that bring money, resources, and support to the people of Southeast Ohio. She was the inaugural director of the Athens Foundation’s Leadership Athens County, a program connecting and educating emerging county leaders.
She led Gov. Ted Strickland’s Ohio Skills Bank initiative in an eight-county region bringing together business and post-secondary education partners to identify workforce needs, win grants, and lobby state government to invest dollars into the region.
She is co-owner of Matthew Sweeney Appraisals, a real estate appraisal business founded by her husband in 1996 to provide appraisals in rural underserved areas.
Conrath earned her juris doctorate from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and an undergraduate degree from Ohio University. She’s served on numerous boards including the League of Women Voters of Athens County, BlueDot Coworking, the Appalachian Center for Economic Networks (ACEnet), Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, My Sister’s Place, the Dairy Barn Arts Center, and The Athens Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.