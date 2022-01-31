A new fund supporting local land conservation was announced last week in memory of Selinde Roosenburg, a local wildland firefighter with a passion for the natural environment who died last year at age 20 while working on a controlled burn.
“She loved being out in the woods,” said her father, Willem Roosenburg. “It was a passion of hers to preserve and, later, effectively manage forests to maintain local species and diversity.”
The Selinde Roosenburg Memorial Fund was established by Selinde Roosenburg’s parents to benefit the Athens Conservancy, a nonprofit that protects land in Athens County to preserve biodiversity and ecology.
Selinde Roosenburg’s mother, Kate Kelley, said Selinde often explored Athens Conservancy nature preserves and could often be seen sporting her Athens Conservancy T-shirt.
“The ethic of putting land into public access is so important for our whole family,” Kelley said. “It seems to us that the Athens Conservancy does that especially well. It’s a local organization that has had a meaningful impact in the Athens community, and we wanted to help them further their mission.”
The fund will help the conservancy purchase property for a new preserve, while also providing a pool of funds the conservancy can leverage as matching dollars when useful for securing grant opportunities.
Athens Conservancy President Chris Fahl said little can be shared about the parcel currently being considered for purchase through the fund, but that it is a “prize gem.”
“The main place that is being proposed is a spectacular wildflower habitat,” Fahl said. “When you go onto a piece of property now, most of the time it’s filled with invasives, but there are gems in the county that for whatever reason have very little invasives, so you see this very amazing example of what our forest could be like. To be able to preserve those places is really essential for the whole resiliency of the landscape.”
Fahl said she is honored that Selinde Roosenburg’s parents set up the fund to benefit the Athens Conservancy.
“We do land conservation and trails, and [Selinde Roosenburg] was going to be an amazing wildland firefighter, so we were honored we could work together (with her parents) to establish this,” Fahl said. “I’m personally very honored that her parents were giving enough during this intense time of profound grief that they wanted to do something for the community. That’s really amazing when you think about it.”
According to an announcement from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Selinde Roosenburg died in March 2021 after a utility task vehicle in which she was a passenger overturned. She and other ODNR Division of Forestry staff were managing a prescribed fire at Richland Furnace State Forest.
Selinde Roosenburg was planning to study wildland fire management at University of Idaho, the ODNR announcement said. She had been working with the Zaleski State Forest for a little over a year at the time of her accident.
“Both our kids grew up playing in the woods, swinging from grape vines, and just generally hiking in the area, but also helping plant trees on our property,” Kelley said. “Her childhood experiences certainly influenced her career direction.”
Willem Roosenburg added, “We wanted to memorialize her in a way that was most consistent with her passion.”
After Selinde Roosenburg’s death, her parents sought memorial donations to the Athens Conservancy in her honor.
“We were astonished at the generous outpouring of funds to the conservancy,” Kelley said. “We felt like if we added to that significantly, it would allow the conservancy to acquire and maintain some property that the whole community could go to with her in mind.”
To raise money for the memorial fund, Kelley and Willem Roosenburg decided to sell an oil painting that had been in the family for generations: “Houses - Shannonville,” a landscape by Daniel Garber.
“It just felt right, because instead of keeping the painting of a landscape for ourselves, we're able to provide real landscape for our community,” Kelley said.
The fund was established at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, a regional community foundation which helps donors support charitable causes across Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties, according to a press release from FAO.
Selinde Roosenburg’s parents are encouraging additional gifts to the fund.
“It’s money that is staying in our community. It doesn't go to a national organization, it stays right here, and such a small portion goes to anything except land acquisition and its maintenance,” Kelley said. “Your dollar is very well used.”
Those interested in donating to the fund can do so at the Athens Conservancy’s website.
