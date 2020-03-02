It may still be winter, but construction season is officially underway on Richland Avenue in Athens. According to the sign at the construction site, Richland Avenue will be closed for 179 days. 

The project aims to update the existing at-grade crosswalk on Richland Avenue to become a grade-separated pedestrian facility. This will essentially be a pedestrian tunnel beneath the road. 

According to the city's website the current at-grade crosswalk sees around 6,615 pedestrians per day, with 584 people crossing during the peak hour. 

Construction is expected to be completed in September of this year. 

Load comments