Construction of a portion of the Baileys Trail System near Chauncey could begin in a matter of weeks.
“We are shooting for mid-September,” said Jason Reed, Athens District ranger for the Wayne National Forest, but added that a firm start date has not been set. “We do have money in hand through a couple of grants, and we are currently still going through the contracting phase of it.”
The initial phase of construction will consist of about 13 miles of trail, most of it on Wayne National Forest land with about two miles on Chauncey park land. It does not include construction of the trailhead at Chauncey.
The entire Baileys Trail System as proposed would consist of 88 miles of mountain bike trails.
The Wayne has been awarded a $150,000 grant through the federal Recreational Trails Program, and the Athens County Foundation has been awarded a $150,000 REI/National Forest Foundation grant. Recreational Equipment Inc., a retail co-op in Seattle, has a partnership with the National Forest Foundation to fund projects.
Work crews will be hired through contracts (yet to be signed) awarded by the Athens County Foundation to four organizations, each of which will be providing construction crews, according to Wayne spokeswoman Dawn McCarthy.
She explained that the Athens County Foundation is doing the contracting because it was awarded part of the funding and because part of the first phase is on non-Wayne land.
A crew of local AmeriCorps workers provided through the Appalachian Conservation Corps also will work on construction of the 13-mile section. Zach Foster of the conservation corps said six local AmeriCorps workers, who will receive training in trail building, and two staff members from the corps will be involved.
McCarthy said Applied Trails Research, which developed the Baileys Trail System plan, will provide construction supervision, and U.S. Forest Service staff will also inspect the work.
Some of the funding requires that the current project be completed by the end of the calendar year.
“Our goal is to complete Phase 1, those first 13 miles, by the end of the year, weather depending,” McCarthy said.
She said the 13 miles includes beginner trail, some intermediate trail and a small portion of advanced-rider trail. The 13 miles will be usable and accessible from the Chauncey park, although the connection to the park will not be built to accessibility standards until later because funding is not currently available within the two grants.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has received a $1.79 million federal grant that will fund not only aspects of the Baileys Trail System but part of the Chauncey spur of the Hocking Adena Bikeway. The grant is from the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Economic Development Pilot program.
According to ODNR, the money will be used for: trailhead construction at Chauncey and Doanville; reclamation of abandoned mine land features at both locations; and also design and construction of the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway from Chauncey to the Chauncey trailhead.
“We are in the design phase now and hope to go into construction in summer of 2020 with the AML Pilot funded components,” said ODNR spokesman Eric Heis.
As previously reported, the county was awarded just over $1.7 million in grant funds for the first phase of the Chauncey bike path, which will build a new bridge over the Hocking River and connect the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway to Main Street in Chauncey. Last month, the county commissioners hired a consultant to do an environmental study for the project.
Quantified Ventures, a consultant hired by the National Forest Foundation, is pursuing about $6 million in funding for the overall Baileys project through the use of federal tax credits and by finding investors for what’s called Pay for Success financing.
The money would be for more than just construction of the trail, according to Seth Brown of Quantified Ventures, and would put something in place for such things as maintenance and promotion of the trail.
The Messenger reported Thursday that the Athens County Port Authority has been asked to issue $3 million in bonds for the project on behalf of the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia, a council of governments set up for the Baileys project. An alternative would be for the county and city of Athens, both members of the council of governments, to issue the bonds.
Brown said the bond money would be used for paying the Pay for Success investors, but how much the investors actually get paid will be determined by how well the completed project meets several parameters, including generating additional sales taxes and lodging taxes.
Brown said the plan is to make interest-only payments at below market interest rates for seven years.
“The interest-only period is exciting because that will allow for really minimum payments while the trail is proving its worth,” Brown said.
If the trail under achieves, the below market rate would remain; if it meets expectations, the investors would be compensated at closer to market interest rates; in the unlikely event the project “wildly” exceeds expectations, then the investors would receive more but it would still be less than the increased revenue the trail generates, Brown said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.