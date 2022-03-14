MOUNT PERRY – The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced that it has granted a permit for a storage facility for biosolids in Perry County. Last year the agency issued a permit to install the facility, allowing it to be constructed. The new permit gives it a green light to commence operation once it’s built.
News of the plans to build the facility has generated strong opposition from many people living in the vicinity of the project. At a public hearing held by the Ohio EPA at Glenford Elementary School last October, for example, around 200 people showed up to ask questions and express their concerns about the proposed facility.
A period in which the agency was accepting public comments on the draft permit ended Nov. 3, 2021; after requests from the local community, the comment period was extended by seven days to give citizens more time to offer input.
Mount Perry resident Bill Wilson, who was among those who attended the meeting, said opponents of the project are dismayed by the EPA decision to issue the permit in the face of deep and widespread local concern.
“Obviously we’re just devastated with their allowing something to be permitted without it’s even being built,” Wilson said Tuesday, March 1. A meeting of citizens concerned about the project was planned for yesterday (Wednesday, March 2) at 6 p.m., near the project site on County Road 34.
Steve Lear, permitting supervisor for Ohio EPA’s Division of Surface Water in the agency’s Southeast District office in Logan, confirmed that the facility is still in the process of being built. “It was (still) under construction the last time I was out there,” Lear reported. He added that once construction is complete, there will be further review by the agency before it can begin operation.
“There’s really no point where we say it has to be operational,” he explained. “Within the permit there are conditions they have to meet in order to operate.”
On March 1, the Ohio EPA released a copy of the 30-page permit, officially styled as an “authorization to discharge” under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES). The permit holder is Mount Perry Nutrient Storage LLC. The facility will essentially be a storage lagoon to hold up to 20.6 million gallons of “class B biosolids,” including human sewage waste. It will be operated by Quasar Energy Group.
In addition to the permit, Ohio EPA also released a document that records the many questions and concerns voiced by citizens at the public hearing and during the public comment period, as well as the agency’s responses to this public input.
This 119-page document groups the many questions and comments into topic categories, including drinking water wells, streams and wetlands; other environmental impact concerns; biosolids; floodplain issues; roads and transportation; site operation; odor and air quality; groundwater monitoring; storage pond construction; soils; property values and taxes; NPDES permit and process; the permit applicant; state and federal EPA regulation; and miscellaneous concerns.
Notable information provided by the agency in its responses includes the following:
• Ground water monitoring wells will be located close to the lagoon. Samples will have to be regularly collected and the data submitted to Ohio EPA for review, to verify that the liner of the lagoon is working properly. If data samples indicate the lagoon is leaking into local groundwater, the owner will be required to repair and remediate the groundwater before it migrates off site. Remediation techniques “generally involve a pump and treat system that pumps the impacted ground water through an appropriate treatment system.”
• Quasar will use an anaerobic digestion process to treat sewage sludge and “other organic feedstocks,” including food waste, manure and “other organics that are approved by Ohio EPA.” This is done by heating them to at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 15 days. The biosolids will then be applied to land as fertilizer.
• After they are applied, site restrictions will be in place, such as limiting public access to fields and not allowing animals to graze for 30 days after land application, to prevent contact with “the small volume of pathogens that may remain in Class B biosolids” after treatment. EPA claims that “any pathogens remaining will be destroyed by heat, sunlight, drying, and other microorganisms present in the soil. Thirty days ensures enough time to allow this further destruction of pathogens to occur.” EPA also claims that the agency’s research shows that “it is extremely unlikely for the land application of biosolids to be a source of pathogenic conatmination of groundwater.”
• Quasar runs five other such facilities. A storage pond it operates in Wayne County, Ohio has been issued a notice of violation by Ohio EPA for not maintaining proper runoff controls during its construction and not meeting a deadline for submitting a groundwater monitoring report. The company has received five violation notices for off-site odors attributed to the pond. During construction, the company was issued two violation notices for discharging sediment from the site. Quasar reported to Ohio EPA in 2014 that a biosolids truck had overturned, causing a spill; EPA emergency personnel monitored the cleanup. In November 2017 Quasar reported that a valve at its Zanesville Energy Facility in East Fultonham had broken causing a biosolids spill on the property. Again, Ohio EPA personnel investigated and monitored the cleanup of the incident, and a notice of violation was issued for the incident. Ohio EPA has never fined the company for violating any of its current permits. Another company, Renergy, Inc., has been issued violation notices for exceeding pond capacity and nuisance odors.
• Ohio EPA’s review of the permit to install for the project indicates it will be built outside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-mapped floodplain, and above the level of a 100-year flood. “Therefore, no specific plans are required to operate during a flood.”
• The facility will have to be inspected monthly for structural integrity.
• EPA considers an odor to be a nuisance odor if it is “persistent offsite, pervasive, and strong enough to interfere with the reasonable use of property or is injurious to public health.”
• On the question of how much the public can trust the results of self-monitoring by the permit holder, EPA notes that in addition to being required to submit regular reports, permit holders are inspected on a routine basis, and “any issues that are noted during an inspection may require further follow-up in the form of a notice of violation.” If EPA finds through a review of submitted reports that requirements have not been met or are incomplete, “staff will work with the permittee to resolve any compliance issues. Intentional falsification of information required by the NPDES permit is a criminal offense Ohio EPA takes very seriously. The potential penalties associated with enforcement provide strong incentives for permittees to report data accurately.”
• Though the plans for the lagoon originally included a clay liner, this has been upgraded to “a more protective HDPE 60 mil synthetic geomembrane.”
• Though “several commenters” have raised the issue of what the presence of the facility could do to local property values, this “is not a criterion that Ohio EPA has the legal authority to evaluate when reviewing the PTI and NPDES applications for this project.”
• Asked what kind of enforcement can be done if the permit holder violates its permit conditions, the Ohio EPA responded, “When a facility is in any type of non-compliance the goal of the agency is for the offending facility to return to compliance. Ohio EPA can provide technical and non-technical assistance, issue violation letters, issue administrative orders (with and without penalty) and refer cases to the Ohio Attorney General’s office for enforcement.”
The Logan Daily News left a message with Quasar Energy Group’s corporate headquarters Wednesday, March 2 but did not receive a call back.
According to Ohio EPA, the issuance of the permit can be appealed within 30 days to the Ohio Environmental Review Appeals Commission.
