A volunteer nonprofit dedicated to improving the Village of Coolville through beautification projects and community events received a $2,000 grant from Kinetic, a press release from the broadband company announced Wednesday.
The nonprofit, Restore Coolville, was created a few years back by individuals who grew up in the village, said Executive Director Annie Jeffers.
“We decided we wanted to do something to improve the community,” Jeffers said, and Restore Coolville was born. “We’re about making things better for the people and instilling pride in the community.”
So far, Jeffers said the group has led beautification projects such as putting out flowers, hanging flags, organizing community clean-up days and edging sidewalks.
The group has also organized many community events, including an annual Christmas celebration called Christmas in the Village, a yard sale and a craft show, Jeffers said.
“We do these events because we feel like when people have a community they can participate in and feel proud of, they’re less likely to vandalize it and more likely to help make positive changes,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers said the group works closely with the Coolville Founders Day Association and the Coolville Elementary School, with which Restore Coolville has collaborated on a community park and playground project.
“We are honored to present this grant on behalf of Kinetic to Restore Coolville,” President of State Operations in Ohio for Kinetic Susan Schraibman said in a statement. “As a community partner in high speed internet, we are proud members of the Coolville community and plan to continue investing in the betterment of the city (sic) through deploying fiber to more households and businesses in conjunction with giving back to Restore Coolville.”
State Senator for Ohio’s 30th District Frank Hoagland said in a statement, “All those affiliated with Restore Coolville are among the area’s most diligent and devoted ambassadors, and their exuberance, generosity, and hard work demonstrate how very much can be accomplished by a group of conscientious people who are united by a sense of common purpose.”
Restore Coolville was nominated for Kinetic’s grant by Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel.
“It’s a really great civic engagement and local community group,” Chmiel said.
Jeffers said she hopes Restore Coolville will one day take on larger projects, such as restoring buildings and installing better lighting in the community.
While the atmosphere in Coolville has often been tense in recent years, with a vote on whether to dissolve the village set for November, Jeffers said Restore Coolville helps overcome divisions and bring people together.
“We actually have people in our group who stand on different sides of the issues, and we come together, and we don’t discuss politics,” Jeffers said. “We’re able to come together and do what needs to be done for the common good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.