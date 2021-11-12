Some Coolville residents are preparing to defend their village as a petition that would allow voters to decide whether to dissolve the village awaits certification.
The Messenger previously reported on the dissolution campaign led by former village council members Jeremy Miller and Ronald Nickoson and drawing prominent support from former mayor Rose Tyman.
These individuals argue that transitioning Coolville’s governance to the township would result in superior management, while dissolving the village government would resolve town “drama” as well as alleged corruption on the part of council members and Mayor Pro Tempore Roxanna Chiki (Rupe), who declined to comment for this story.
Many residents disagree with these arguments, however — fearing the impact dissolution would have on village governance and services, local democracy, and town identity.
With the Athens County Board of Elections reviewing a petition that would put the issue of dissolving the Village of Coolville on the ballot in May 2022, some Coolville residents are speaking out against the effort — and some are preparing to fight.
Corruption?
Proponents of maintaining the village expressed a range of opinions as to the legitimacy of corruption claims leveled by leaders of the dissolution campaign.
“I don’t understand where they’re getting that [Chicki] is corrupt. Where’s the corruptness?” said Sandi Dixon, who has lived in Coolville since 1989.
While dissolution advocates have leveled many allegations against Chiki, one oft-cited concern is that Chiki prevented Coolville’s most recently elected mayor, Tyman, from returning to her seat following a leave of absence.
Sandi Dixon, however, argues that everything was done by the book, and that Tyman missed too many meetings without an excuse (though Tyman claims she presented reasonable excuses).
“It’s not that [Chiki] is not allowing [Tyman to return], she’s just going by the rules,” Sandi Dixon said.
Sandi Dixon added that Chiki is the “best mayor I’ve ever experienced.”
“She tries to accommodate citizen concerns as best as she can, and she conducts her meetings very professionally,” Sandi Dixon said. “Since she’s been in there, we’ve accomplished quite a bit. Not just her, some of the people that work for the city, and the council.”
Sandi Dixon cited improvements at village hall, repairs to water lines and more.
Neil Cowen, who has lived in the village since 2014, said allegations against Chiki flow primarily from personal grievances and issues with a strong woman in leadership.
“Roxanna is a strong lady,” Cowen said. “And sometimes, down here, you have a lot of people that can’t handle that. She’s a mover, she’s a shaker, she’s done a lot for this town and she has a good heart.”
Cowen said he has disagreed with Chiki on occasion, for instance in the dispute between Chiki and Coolville’s former police chief, Scott Miller, covered by the Messenger. However, Cowen said occasional disagreements do not impact his regard for Chiki or opinion that the village should be maintained.
“Me and Roxanna talked about it. It wasn’t like we held grudges against each other, we talked and talked,” Cowen said. “She didn’t have to do that. These people care — they really care about the community — but for some reason you have these people who just want to throw it all away.”
Longtime Coolville resident Sharon Powell, mother of Village Council Member Charity Boggs, said there might be merit to some allegations of village corruption, but village officials are trying their best.
“Maybe there’s someone that hasn’t done everything right, but we have to work together, not tear everything apart, because Coolville — there won’t be anything left,” Powell said. “Already, to me, it feels like a ghost town, because instead of working together, we’re working against each other.”
Powell also encouraged patience and suggested residents “get the whole story before they start passing judgement” and avoid introducing “personal things.”
“To me, I think if someone does the job, then that’s what counts,” Powell said. “You don’t go destroying somebody’s reputation just because you don’t like things that were done on the council. I don’t understand it, it’s just not right at all.”
Even some residents who firmly believe Chiki and/or the village council are corrupt do not believe this merits dissolution.
Former Coolville Chief of Police Scott Miller, who resigned last month due to concerns with corruption on the part of Chiki and Council Member Curtis Rood, said dissolution “isn’t the answer.”
“I've asked everybody to not give up on Coolville,” Miller said. “[Chiki] said she's going to leave on January 1. Let's see what the people that are coming in bring to the table.”
Tracie Dixon, who claimed Chiki “hates” her family and has targeted them over the years, said “I would just hate to see the whole council dissolved.”
“When we first moved here, we loved it,” Tracie Dixon said. “It was very much about the kids, about being a community. And now, ever since the mayor stepped down and Roxanna has taken over, it’s like everybody has split 50/50. Everybody's fighting, and nobody gives a s--t about the kids or the community. And it's pretty much going to hell in a handbasket. We’d like to see that turn around.”
Village services
Opponents of dissolution who spoke to the Messenger almost universally expressed concern about the impact dissolution would have on village services and the cost of those services.
Dissolution would see the local police force dissolve, with Coolville falling under the jurisdiction of the Athens County Sheriff. Proponents say this would be positive, or at least have little impact. Opponents, however, expressed concern.
“There’s a thing out there called meth, and all kinds of other things, and this town does have a prescription drug problem,” Cowen said. “I feel a whole lot better to have a cop here in town than to have to sit here and call the Athens County Sheriff and wait 20 to 30 minutes until the sheriff gets here. It’s no knock against the sheriff, but you’re rolling the dice anytime something major is gonna happen.”
Tracie Dixon said the loss of the local police was one concern among many.
“It’s not just the police thing,” Dixon said. “I mean, yeah, you go from a 10 minute turn out to now 45 minutes before you see anybody. But, you know, your taxes are gonna go up. A lot of people think ‘if we get rid of council, then the water bill gets cheaper.’ No. Somebody's gotta take it over.”
Cowen also believes, contrary to the arguments of dissolution supporters, that taxes would increase.
“I think these people are just playing smoke and mirrors, telling the community bills are gonna go down, and it’s gonna be the total opposite,” Cowen said. “Somebody’s gotta pay for evaluations. Who’s gonna pay for collecting on the bills and stuff?”
Cowen also expressed concern that no authority would take over road and water services, saying neither the county or township would want to — though the Ohio Auditor of State’s office told the Messenger when a village dissolves, it dissolves into the township. The Ohio Auditor of State supports villages in these transitions.
Sandi Dixon does not believe services would be better handled by the township.
“I can’t imagine that [grant applications] would be better handled by the township,” Sandi Dixon said. “Applying for grants is very time consuming and hard.”
Town identity
For Powell, opposition to dissolution comes down to Coolville’s identity as a town.
“Coolville has always been a village,” said Powell. “There were a lot of better times back in the day, but I think we have the resources to get Coolville back up and running. It’ll be decorated really pretty for Christmas — people really do want to do good things for Coolville.”
Powell added that the talk of dissolution is difficult for her personally.
“What they’re trying to do now is just tear it apart, and it’s breaking my heart. It’s really hard for me,” Powell said. “It’s really hard to explain why things are being done the way they’re being done, and I’m really sad about it — because who would want to tear the village apart? Nobody.”
Local democracy
Another common concern among opponents of dissolution is the impact on local democracy.
“I want to be able to have that government in place, so if I disagree with something, I can go down there to town hall, and I can talk to someone,” Cowen said.
Powell said those concerned with village governance should try to change things from the inside.
“Our election will be coming up soon, and if people are willing to run, they have an opportunity to put their name in and say, ‘I want to try this and see if I can make a change,’” Powell said. “If they get in, then who knows what could happen.”
Plans to fight
Some residents are preparing an effort to maintain the village.
Coolville resident Donny Brooks, part of the family Tracie Dixon says Chiki “hates,” said he is considering exactly what Powell suggested — running for council in an attempt to address corruption and better serve the village.
Cowen, meanwhile, said he and other residents are “putting together a fight” against the dissolution effort, should it appear on the May ballot.
“We’re gonna fight it. We’re gonna educate people,” Cowen said.
Cowen said he intends to reach the 93 individuals who reportedly signed the petition to put the issue of dissolution on the ballot (this was well above the 16 signatures that were needed).
“We’re gonna be honest with people,” Cowen said. “We’re gonna show them both sides. And once it all comes out, I’m sure we’re gonna pare that list down quite a bit.”
Miller is already campaigning against the dissolution, estimating he has already spoken with 60% of the people who signed the petition encouraging them to oppose the effort. At the same time, Miller said he is glad people will have a choice.
“I'm a firm believer in the constitution,” Miller said. “It’s your right to petition. I think it's phenomenal. And I think it's great that they did what they did the proper way.”
Cowen, however, said he would rather not spend his energy on it.
“I just love Coolville,” Cowen said. “I’ve got better things to do with my life than dealing with this, but somebody’s got to stand up — because this is just ridiculous, to let a group of people that’s not adult enough to talk out their problems try to destroy something that’s good.”
The Athens County Board of Elections told the Messenger they expect to make a decision on whether to certify the petition by December 2021, or January 2022 at the latest.
