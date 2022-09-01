Coolville Strong to host informational meetings Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COOLVILLE — Coolville Strong will hold a series of informational meetings regarding the possible dissolution of the village. Public officials have been invited to answer residents’ questions.The free, public meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Coolville United Methodist Church, fellowship hall.The church is at 26460 Main St., Coolville.The schedule and tentative list of guests include:Sept. 29: Representatives from Coolville EMS, Coolville Volunteer Fire Departments, Coolville Police Chief Troy Smith, Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith and Athens County Auditor Ric WassermanOct. 12: Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson and Coolville Elementary School Principal Bruce HooverOct. 26: Athens County commissioners, Tuppers Plains Water and Sewer representatives, AEP-Ohio representative and Athens County Water and Sewer Supervisor Rich KaslerThose who have questions but cannot make the meetings are encouraged to post them on the Coolville Strong Facebook page. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coolville Elementary School Athens County Police Public Official Representative Hall Troy Smith Rodney Smith × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Trimble's early season struggles continue against River Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law Man charged in Nelsonville shooting to plead “We’re desperately worried about food.” For Ohio foodbanks, a bad situation gets worse. Trimble topples Buckeyes on the court Trending Recipes
