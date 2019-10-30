COOLVILLE — Five Athens County villages have it, and Coolville may be next.
Residents in town will take a vote on electric aggregation in the General Election, just two years after rejecting the issue by a pair of votes in 2017.
Should the issue pass next week, Coolville Village Council would shop for an electric supply for its residents — with the goal of getting a cheaper rate.
The city of Athens, the villages of Amesville, Trimble, Buchtel, Albany, Chauncey and the unincorporated areas of Athens County have all voted in favor of electric aggregation programs in recent years.
“Instead of individuals shopping for their own supply contract, aggregation allows for an entire community — led by the local government — to shop for a supply contract for everyone in that community,” said Mathew Roberts with the Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC). “It would only affect people that are residential utility account or a small business utility account. This wouldn’t affect commercial or industrial utility accounts.”
The exact amount that each household in Coolville would theoretically save will be determined after Council selects a supply. Roberts said that Ohio electric customers save around $3 billion each year by participating in aggregation, amounting to about $5-10 per month for these customers.
Roberts said that each individual household has the option to opt out of the program at no cost to them. If they wish to continue with their current electric supply, they do not have to participate in the aggregation. Customers on a Percentage Income Payment Plan (PIPP) will also not be affected, according to Roberts.
As to why the ballot measure failed in 2017, Roberts said it is not uncommon for a community to take a few tries to pass electric aggregation. Voters in McArthur (Vinton County) rejected an electric aggregation initiative in 2015 before approving it a year later.
“I think it’s because it’s confusing to them,” Roberts said. “(Residents) don’t often understand that the market to purchase your own electricity from a supplier is different than the company — in this case would be AEP Ohio, which is a separate company from suppliers. All they do is put more electricity on the wires and handle the reliability and do all of the billing. I think it’s just a matter of education, which is why SOPEC engages in voter education efforts so people understand what they’re voting on.”
With the passage of the issue, the electric supply would not change immediately. Council would hold readings to pass a new ordinance allowing the village to enter into an agreement. Then an organization such as SOPEC would request rates from suppliers for Council to select. All residents in the village would be notified by mail of when the program would begin.
